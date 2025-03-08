Jermall Charlo vs Jose Benavidez Jr: Smack Is Talked

Jermall Charlo vs Jose Benavidez Jr. is in a few weeks. They jawed in a virtual press conference Tuesday ahead of their 10-round non-title “WBC special event” that serves as the SHOWTIME PPV co-main event on Saturday, November 25 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is topped by undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David enavídez defending his Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title against unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade.

That clash is intriguing to hardcore fans, especially those who’ve followed in the last ten years, and seen the strange trajectory of the quite talented Andrade. Also, Charlo family honor is up for grabs, after Jermell fought listlessly versus Canelo, lacking lion’s heart and hunger.

Here is what the fighters had to say Tuesday. Now, left unstated largely was why Jermall has been away from the ring for so long.

JERMALL CHARLO yaps at Jose Benavidez Jr

“I’m thankful for this second chance to show my greatness. Training camp has been awesome and I’m ready to go. Benavidez is a great fighter and I really don’t have anything bad to say about him. He’s gonna see what it’s about when he’s in there. He can keep running his mouth, because he’s gonna find out.

“My mental abilities have caught up with my physical abilities, so you’re gonna see the best of me. I’m naturally stronger and I’ve really been working on my twitch and my speed. I’ve sparred strong guys, so I should be at the top of my game. I’m ready to blow this dude out.

“I won’t be rusty at all for Jermall Charlo vs Jose Benavidez Jr. There’s no excuses in this fight. I hope Benavidez isn’t thinking that I’m gonna be rusty. Because I’ve been working. You’ll see.

“You’re all talk. You ain’t nothing. This is my first step toward potentially fighting at 168 pounds and fighting his brother. This guy here has got little man syndrome. He’s gonna see when he starts eating right hands and jabs.

“He loses at the top level. He’s not his brother. He keeps trying to be his brother, but he’s not that. I respect his brother. I’m not worried about Jose. I’m gonna straight up fight him like a man. “I’m gonna stand in the pocket and fight you. So you better not run. Come to me. Don’t try to do that awkward southpaw stuff. You’re not like that and you’re not ready for me.

“I’m not sweating him at all. I’m not one of those fighters who’s gonna let you choke me at the weigh-in or anything like that. We’re gonna beat up his whole town.”

Jermall Charlo vs Jose Benavidez Jr To Be Offered on Showtime PPV

JOSE BENAVIDEZ JR. Yaps At Jermall

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity. I feel great and I feel strong. I’m not really gonna do too much talking, because I know Charlo is gonna do his talking, but I don’t care about any of his excuses. He’s gonna see what a real puncher is on fight night during Jermall Charlo vs Jose Benavidez Jr.

“You already look scared. It’s gonna be funny when I whoop you. I always keep this same energy. Ask anybody about me.

“I’ve fought at 160 pounds a few times before and I walk around at 180. The lower weights were hard to make. When I fought Danny Garcia, I was at 175 the week of the fight and had to lose 20 pounds. I feel strong now and ready to get this show on the road.

“I do thank him for choosing me to fight him. He’s right about that. It’s gonna be a fantastic night of boxing and we’re both training hard for it.

“When I fought Terence Crawford, it was the same weight I had been fighting at since 14 years old. He’s a world class fighter, don’t get me wrong. But I feel really good at this weight. I’ve always sparred bigger guys and I feel like it’s time for me. I’m in a great place right now.

“You gotta be confident. I don’t think he’s confident in himself. He’s knocked out bums. Watch what happens when I get in there. I’ve been in a tough training camp and sparring for a while. I’m really motivated more than anything.

“I felt good in my last fight stepping up in weight. It’s good to be active and it’s got me feeling very strong going into this fight.”