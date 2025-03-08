NYF Prospect Watch: Demontaze Duncan, from Louisville

Demontaze Duncan would like to be mentioned with the big dogs of Louisville, Kentucky boxing. It’s the hometown of some of the greatest fighters in the sport.

It also lays claim to be the only city in the world with four heavyweight world champions, which includes Muhammad Ali, Greg Page, Jimmy Ellis, and Marvin Hart.

A city with such history looks to excite the boxing world with its next wave of superstars.

Enter the 21-year-old Louisville welterweight who ignited on the professional boxing scene after turning professional at age 18 in 2020 and ran off 8 devastating knockout wins in two years: Demontaze Duncan, a strong orthodox fighter who exhibits power in both hands, with an extensive amateur pedigree.

“Juicy” was the #1 ranked 152 lbs division in the Youth Division of USA Boxing and subsequently parlayed his strong amateur experience into a professional career.

Demontaze Duncan Deals With First Pro Loss

Duncan, who we last saw in March on a ProBoxTV fight in Tampa, Florida looks to rebound after a disappointing performance against a game and strong undefeated prospect Axl Melendez.

Duncan entered the ProBoxTV fight with a lot of buzz and hype but dropped a split decision to Melendez over 6 rounds.

“This will be an excellent opportunity for Demontaze to showcase his ability in a tough rebound matchup,” said Nicholas Bareis, the trainer for Duncan and also the promoter of The Superstars of Boxing Series. “He is still young and a highly regarded prospect and this is the type of fight he needs to move forward.”

The bout which takes place this Saturday, November 11th, will see Duncan look to get back to his winning ways as he faces former WBC Silver Champion William ‘Action’ Jackson of Cincinnati, Ohio. Jackson has the most extensive resume of any fighter that Duncan has faced.

Jackson was a 2008 Olympic Trials representative, won the International Amateur Worlds in 2007, and had over 200 fights as an amateur. He posts a 13-3-2 with 5 knockouts.

In addition to Demontaze Duncan vs William Jackson, fight fans will get the opportunity to see another prospect vs prospect matchup with Selassie ‘Bang” Bey (5-0, 5 KOs) of Louisville, Ky. versus Joe ‘The Sniper’ James (8-0, 5 KOs) of St. Cloud, Minnesota.

This fight will pit a contrast in styles as Selassie Bey, the hard-hitting welterweight, has been an enigma throughout his professional career. He had an outstanding amateur career that had him ranked in the top 10 fighters within USA Boxing and a quarterfinal finish at the USA Nationals in 2018.

He turned professional in 2018, signing with Evander Holyfield and Real Deal Promotions.

After Real Deal Promotions fell apart, Bey’s career stalled between inactivity and the COVID-19 pandemic. He is back in peak form with this being his second fight of 2023 and fifth since 2021.

His opposition for the Superstars of Boxing matchup is Joe James.

Much like Bey, James has dealt with inactivity with this being his first bout since the 2020 covid pandemic.

Underneath Demontaze Duncan Feature Fight

Another notable bout has powerful featherweight Denzel ‘Bimbito’ Negron looks to move his undefeated record to 5-0 against savvy veteran Kyle Massoth of Albany, NY.

The Superstars of Boxing series will be broadcast live on PPV for $24.99 on LiveSportsCaster.com.