With so many different weight classes, belts and divisions, it’s hard to tell who is the best boxer right now. That’s why we’ve dived into all the different candidates and boiled it down to an in-form top 10, highlighting the boxers who are punching the hottest in 2024.

Who Is the Best Boxer Right Now? The Top 10 Candidates

Here are the top 10 currently active boxers who we believe warrant serious consideration in the debate for the title of the best boxer right now:

10. Jermell Charlo

Wins: 35

Draw: 1

Losses: 2

Wins By KO: 19

Jermell Charlo, nicknamed “Iron Man” for his ironclad defenses and knockout punches, reigns supreme as the undisputed light middleweight champion. Not only has he dominated the WBO title from 2016 to 2018, but he’s also earned the ultimate recognition – being crowned the top dog by ESPN, BoxRec and The Ring. This “Iron Man” of boxing, born just a minute after his twin brother and fellow pro boxer Jermall, packs a wallop both in and out of the ring.

Despite falling short against Canelo Alvarez in his last bout, the confident American fighter maintains a stellar 35-1-2 record, with 19 knockouts under his belt. This setback hardly tarnishes his reputation. Securing consecutive victories over Brian Castaño, Charlo achieved a remarkable feat by unifying the WBO belt with his WBA, WBC, and IBF light middleweight titles, etching his name in history as the 7th male to hold all four belts simultaneously.

When it comes to in-form boxers, Charlo has to be in the conversation.

9. Artur Beterbiev

Wins: 20

Draw: 0

Loss: 0

Wins by KO: 20

Beterbiev’s path to glory began long before his pro debut. An accomplished amateur with gold medals at the World Championships and European Championships, he honed his skills and killer instinct before unleashing them on the professional circuit. After an incredibly successful amateur career, the Russian made his professional debut in 2013.

Since turning pro, Beterbiev hasn’t just won every fight – he’s knocked out every single opponent, a feat as rare as it is brutal. Three belts – IBF, WBO, and WBC – hang around his waist, a testament to his reign as the undisputed king of the knockout.

After nearly a year-long hiatus due to a jaw injury, he made his comeback to the ring in January 2024. Despite being away from the action for a long time, he displayed no signs of rustiness. Beterbiev successfully defended his title against the former WBA super middleweight champion, Callum Smith and maintained his immaculate KO record making him one of the best boxers right now.

8. Devin Haney

Wins: 31

Draws: 0

Losses: 0

Wins by KO: 15

Many contemporary boxers aimed to follow in the footsteps of past greats, only to crumble under pressure later on. Devin Haney has been a glaring exception, however, and has been living up to the “Next Mayweather” hype. Sporting a style reminiscent of his mentor, Haney has breezed through his competition so far. The San Francisco man has won all four major alphabet belts and The Ring world title in the highly competitive lightweight division.

He has remained a consistent titleholder since claiming his first title in 2018. With an unblemished record of 30 wins and 15 knockouts, Haney’s boxing strategy has matured over time to emphasize precision and technique. The fact that his last seven victories were decided by ‘Unanimous Decision’ serves as a testament to his refined strategy and skill. As a result, he comes in eighth on our list of contenders for the ‘best boxer right now’ crown.

7. Tyson Fury

Wins: 34

Draw: 1

Loss: 0

Wins by KO: 24

Tyson Fury stands as the epitome of the heavyweight division, the most celebrated category in boxing, and has to be one of the best boxers in 2024. Dubbed ‘The Gypsy King,’ Fury brings an unparalleled flair to the sport, characterized by unconventional movement, agile evasion, and devastating force. With his unique approach, Fury has carved out a special place in the hearts of fans across the globe.

The Mancunian has defeated nearly all contenders in the heavyweight division and claimed multiple championships over the past decade. With a flawless professional record of 34 wins, which includes 24 knockouts and 1 draw, Fury is arguably the best boxer right now in the heavyweight division. His notable victories over Deontay Wilder (whom he beat twice), Dillian Whyte, and Derek Chisora underscore his dominance in the ring.

6. Errol Spence Jr.

Wins: 28

Draw: 0

Loss: 1

Wins by KO: 22

Errol Spence Jr no longer enjoys an invincible professional record after his defeat against Terence Crawford in July 2023. The Big Fish remains a worthy contender in the ‘best boxer right now’ debate, nonetheless. Spence brings a high-speed offensive approach that makes him incredibly difficult to fight against.

The Long Island southpaw’s thrilling fighting style isn’t just effective; it also makes him an immensely entertaining fighter. He held the WBA, WBC, and IBF welterweight titles from 2017 to 2023. Before losing to Crawford, Spence had accumulated 28 victories, with 22 of them coming by way of knockout.

5. Dmitry Bivol

Wins: 22

Draw: 0

Loss: 0

Wins by KO: 11

Bivol, the light heavyweight champ from Russia, has yet to face defeat in his professional career. With an unblemished record of 22 wins, including 11 knockouts, he has been dominating the scene with his lightning-fast reflexes and powerful punches. Standing at an imposing height of 6 feet, Bivol, the WBA world champion, showcases a disciplined approach to boxing. Bivol’s seamless blend of offense and defense makes him a special fighter.

Bivol’s journey to the top was swift, as he claimed the WBA Super Light Heavyweight championship in only his seventh professional fight in 2016. Since then, he has maintained his title, defending it successfully 12 times. Before turning professional, Bivol enjoyed a lengthy amateur career, winning an impressive six gold medals.

4. Canelo Alvarez

Wins: 60

Draws: 2

Losses: 2

Wins by KO: 39

Many boxing fans consider Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to be the best boxer right now. The Mexican superstar carries the torch for a nation deeply devoted to the sport. Alvarez boasts an impressive array of titles, including four world championship titles. Dubbed ‘Canelo’ for his cinnamon-colored hair, he is celebrated for his expert counterpunching skills and formidable punching power.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is a seasoned campaigner in the sport, with a career that has endured for almost two decades. Remarkably, he stands alone in boxing history as the only fighter to attain the title of undisputed middleweight champion.

The failed attempt at claiming the WBA (Super) light heavyweight title triggered whispers of decline. Alvarez, however, silenced his critics with three successful defenses of his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles.

3. Oleksandr Usyk

Wins: 21

Draw: 0

Losses: 0

Wins by KO: 14

Oleksandr Usyk’s name will surely be among the top 10 contenders in any conversation about the greatest Ukrainian boxers. With a professional career record of 21-0, he boasts WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight champion.

Usyk joined the Ukrainian army in 2022 to defend his homeland from the Russian invasion. His patriotic duties, however, could not hamper his career as a professional boxer. He has fought only twice since joining the army, but he won both bouts to keep his unbeaten record intact.

Usyk is part of a select group of active fighters who have earned multiple championships in two weight divisions. His previous conquest includes four titles in the cruiserweight division. According to former world champion Hashim Rehman, Usyk surpasses Tyson Fury in boxing ability. We also believe the same; that’s why we placed him higher on this list. Our search for the best boxer right now, however, doesn’t end here.

2. Naoya Inoue

Wins: 26

Draw: 0

Loss: 0

Wins by KO: 23

Don’t underestimate the excitement in boxing’s lighter weight divisions; Japan’s Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue is proof of that. Hailing from Kanagawa, he’s hailed as the biggest star in the division today. Many boxing fans consider him the pound-for-pound best fighter worldwide, a title well-deserved given his remarkable achievements.

With 22 knockout triumphs, he has amassed an undefeated record of 25 wins. Inoue is the current four-division unified super bantamweight champion and former undisputed bantamweight champion.

The Ring named Inoue the best active boxer pound-by-pound in August 2023. While we also hold him in high esteem, in our opinion, he falls just short in the race for the best boxer right now.

1. Terence Crawford – The Best Boxer in 2024

Wins: 40

Draw: 0

Loss: 0

Wins by KO: 31

America’s boxing legacy boasts giants like Dempsey, Tyson, and Ali, and the torch burns bright in Terence “Bud” Crawford. Undefeated in 40 fights, 31 with lights-out finishes, this three-division champ reigns supreme among today’s American fighters.

In 2017, Crawford made boxing history by securing the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF lightweight championships, a feat unmatched during the 2010-2020 decade. His stellar achievements extended as he moved up to the welterweight division. In 2018, Crawford defeated Jeff Horn to seize the WBO welterweight championship.

Continuing his remarkable trajectory, he made headlines in early 2023 by defeating Errol Spence Jr., becoming the first male fighter to achieve undisputed four-belt champion status in two divisions. Crawford is a generational talent, and we believe is the best boxer right now.

Best Boxer Right Now – Honorable Mentions

Boxing boasts a global appeal that transcends boundaries and cultures. Its electrifying blend of athleticism, strategy, and raw determination makes for an irresistible package with immense entertainment value. So, it should not come as a surprise to anyone that boxing is one of the most watched sports in the world.

Many legends were born within the confines of the four corner posts of the ring over the years. They dazzled the world with their mercurial display of courage and strength. Like any sport, boxing has undergone its fair share of transformations over time, but one enduring constant shines brightly: the unwavering exhibition of bravery and resilience.

Who is the best boxer right now? We combed through the crop of pugilists and come up with our top 10 candidates. But, three men fell painstakingly short, and deserve a mention still.

Josh Taylor

Wins: 19

Draw: 0

Loss: 1

Wins by KO: 13

The Scottish fighter has a dazzling record of 19-1, with 13 knockouts to his name. Utilizing his smooth and elusive fighting technique, Taylor became the undisputed super lightweight world champion in May 2021 by defeating Jose Carlos Ramirez. Furthermore, Taylor has showcased his talent as an amateur boxer, securing a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Vasiliy Lomachenko

Wins: 17

Draw: 0

Losses: 3

Wins by KO: 11

Vasiliy Lomachenko has dazzled fans with his remarkable athleticism ever since he donned the gloves for the first time in a professional bout. With 17 wins, 3 losses, and 11 knockout victories, Lomachenko has already etched his name as a three-division world champion. As he approaches 35, he’s entering the latter stages of his career and must secure high-profile fights to cement his status.

Deontay Wilder

Wins: 43

Draw: 1

Losses: 3

Wins by KO: 42

Deontay Wilder would have surely made the list if we made this list four years earlier. The Bronze Bomber still has a marvelous record, but we could not overlook three defeats in his last four outings. The Alabama man will go down in history as one of the best fighters of his generation, nonetheless. He has won 43 bouts in his illustrious career, and a whopping 42 of them were knockouts.

There you have it. Narrowing down the best boxer right now from an overflowing pool of current fighters was no easy task, but we dared to take a shot anyway. Terence Crawford emerged as the victor in this debate, as we believe he possesses the ideal combination of form, championships, dominance, and notable victories.