In a rematch that promises fireworks, Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III will step into the ring for a second exhibition bout on Saturday, August 24th at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. But the big question is: can you bet on Mayweather vs Gotti III?

Their inaugural clash was cut short by a mid-fight brawl, leaving fans hungry for a definitive outcome. Will Mayweather and Gotti III finally settle the score this time? And perhaps the most burning question is can you bet on Mayweather vs Gotti III?

Is It Possible to Bet on Mayweather vs Gotti III?

Yes, you can bet on the upcoming exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III.

Mayweather, the legendary boxer, is the overwhelming favorite heading into the rematch with John Gotti III. Sportsbooks are currently offering odds of -3000 for the former world champion, reflecting his legendary legacy.

Gotti III, who traded in his criminal family history for a career in MMA, is the significant underdog at +900. The stark difference in odds underscores Mayweather’s illustrious career and Gotti III’s uphill battle.

Why You Can’t Bet on All Exhibition Matches?

While there aren’t any specific laws governing exhibition bouts, many bookmakers choose not to accept bets on these non-sanctioned fights. However, some bookmakers may offer odds on a match-by-match basis. It’s important to note that unlike exhibition bouts in some other sports, boxing exhibitions are not predetermined. The outcome is genuinely uncertain, making them a potentially intriguing betting option.

That said, exhibition matches don’t have judges like professional ones. The only way to get a result is by a stoppage. This unique aspect makes exhibition boxing a bit of a gray area for bookmakers, with many choosing to steer clear. However, an event like Mayweather vs. Gotti III, with its massive PPV potential, is simply too tempting to ignore.

History of Exhibition Boxing Matches

Just a few years ago, retired boxers would only lace up their gloves again for charitable causes. However, the landscape of boxing has shifted dramatically, with more and more former champions returning to the ring for exhibition bouts. This trend has gained momentum worldwide, captivating fans and sparking debates about the motivations and risks involved.

Exhibition bouts are becoming increasingly frequent, offering retired boxers a lucrative opportunity to cash in on their fame. These non-sanctioned fights have proven to be a goldmine for many former champions, who are eager to capitalize on their popularity and earn substantial sums of money.

Mike Tyson stepped back into the ring at the age of 54 in 2020, facing off against Roy Jones Jr. This exhibition bout was a strategic move by ‘Iron Mike,’ showcasing his unparalleled ability to draw attention and generate commercial opportunities. Tyson reportedly earned a staggering $11 million for this fight, a figure that would have been unimaginable just a few years earlier.

Later this year, Mike Tyson will be back for one more fight, this time facing off against the internet sensation Jake Paul. The highly anticipated exhibition bout has captured the attention of fans and sportsbooks alike. Key betting platforms like FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM have already released their odds for the clash.