Khataev vs Murrieta Prediction: Khataev Set To Be Served Latest Win On A Plate

It’s a big night of boxing in Quebec on Saturday as Artur Beterbiev defends his three world titles against Callum Smith.

The fight has the potential to mix up the light heavyweight division, with a unification fight against Dimitry Bivol likely waiting for the winner.

But it’s not the only fight at 175 lbs this weekend and we’ve got all the news from one of the other fights in our Khataev vs Murrieta prediction.

The odds on this one being a shock result are absolutely massive but who knows, boxing has thrown up surprise winners before.

Khataev vs Murrieta Prediction

The start to Khataev’s professional career suggests that his opponent will just be another lamb to the slaughter.

Our Imam Khataev vs Joaquin Murrieta prediction isn’t likely to stray from what most people will be telling you.

The Russian isn’t hanging about when it comes to picking up wins now that he’s stepped into the professional ranks.

Murrieta has a hell of an ask on his hands this weekend as part of the Beterbiev vs Smith show in Canada.

Imam Khataev Preview

Despite the fact that the 29-year-old only went full time as a professional at the start of 2023, there’s still plenty to discuss in his career.

The Russian made a huge name for himself during an amateur career which saw him take part in nearly 300 bouts.

He earned international recognition across several tournaments and most notably took part in the Olympics and World Championships.

At the 2020 Games, in Tokyo, he made it to the semi-finals where he lost on a split decision to Britain’s Ben Whittaker.

He went home from Japan with a bronze medal and two years later would take home the same medal from the Worlds.

Khataev did earn himself a gold at the Golden Belt Series tournament and beat double Cuban Olympian and amateur world champion, Arlen Lopez Cardona, on the way to victory.

It shows his immense pedigree and why the Khataev vs Murrieta prediction is going the way of the Russian.

He had two professional fights in 2021 and 2022 but returned to the amateur ranks before becoming fully professional last year.

He fought three times in the first eight months of his career and has wracked up three wins by stoppage already.

The undefeated boxer has been based in Canada for his most recent two fights and has now been signed up by local promoter Eye of the Tiger, who are co-promoting Saturday’s event.

He’s following in Beterbiev’s path both in and out of the ring and will no doubt have the home crowd behind him on the weekend as well, and they’ll all be hoping both men continue their 100% stoppage records.

Joaquin Murrieta Preview

The way boxing works means that there are plenty of journeymen out there offered up to the coming man to beat.

Unfortunately, Murrieta looks like he’s the latest offering to be handed to Khataev as he looks to add the latest win to his professional record.

The Mexican has had 27 fights in his career to date but he’s failed to win more of those fights than he’s won.

At 32-years-old it’s unlikely that Murrieta is going to be anything other than at a low level, occasionally given a beating by an up and comer.

That’s why we can’t do much with out Imam Khataev vs Joaquin Murrieta prediction other than reckon the Mexican will lose.

Of his 27 outings, Murrieta has won 12 times, lost 12 times and has three draws, which doesn’t bode well against an undefeated fighter.

In his defense, only two of his losses have come via stoppage and that suggests he’s been tough to get out of the ring early.

However, his previous opponents haven’t exactly been of the same pedigree that he’ll face on Saturday night.

Imam Khataev vs Joaquin Murrieta Prediction: This Goes Only One Way

Imam Khataev to win in Round 2 +350

Imam Khataev to win Round 1 or 2 +180

Imam Khataev to win -4000

Look it’s going to be very embarrassing if we end up being wrong about our Khataev vs Murrieta prediction, but it feels like a pretty sure thing.

It took shopping around to find a price as good as -4000 for the Moneyline on Khataev, such is the massive gap between the Russian and his Mexican opponent.

Murrieta is available at around +1600 to win the fight, with his most likely route to the victory a surprise stoppage at +2200.

If you think the fight will go the distance then you can find the underdog at +4000, whilst the betting favorite is +450 to wait to have his hand raised but just -800 for the stoppage

You may be best of putting this fight into an accumulator if you’re looking to get any value out of it, or picking a round you think it’ll end.

Khataev should quite easily get to 6-0 and hopefully move on to some more taxing opponents in the future.