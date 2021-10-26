You May Very Well Watch This Boxing Event on Friday Night

SALEM, Mass. (October 25, 2021) — This past August in Portland, Maine, Reyes Boxing launched “Down & Dirty,” the only ongoing professional boxing series in New England, and D&D will make its Massachusetts debut this Friday night (Oct. 29) at Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts.

The second installment of “Down & Dirty,” presented by Reyes Boxing, will be headlined by Colombian welterweight champion Jeovanis “Meque” Barraza (22-1, 15 KOs) making his United States debut against Jorge “Tomatito” Martin Garcia (13-7-1, 6 KOs) in the 8-round main event between for the vacant ABF Continental Americas Super Welterweight Championship.

All the action will be streamed live and exclusively on pay-per-view at https://throwdownsports.com/programs/reyes-boxing-10-29-21, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, for $29.95.

Reyes was a standout amateur boxer in Massachusetts, finishing with a 60-4 record, when he gave up boxing and enrolled in Norwich University, where he graduated in 2001 majoring in business and economics. He then spent six years as a U.S. Marine in military intelligence. After his military discharge, Reyes became a certified fitness and personal trainer, opening Reyes Boxing Club 2 ½ years ago in Salem, Massachusetts.

“I started managing some fighters I was training,” Reyes explained, “but realized about 1 ½ years ago that I needed to be a promoter to put fighters I trained on cards. ‘Down & Dirty’ is boxing, at least to me, and I wanted to let people know where we are at and what we’re doing.

“I feel New England has a big talent pool, yes, over the years it has dwindled. But it’s still here! We have boxers who’ll bring boxing back to where it was when people knew who New England fighters were. Our series is centered around young, talented fighters on the way up. We want to help them step up to the next level by giving them this platform. We’re streaming out shows live and working on a television partner.”

Reyes Boxing’s plan for 2022 is to promote shows in Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

“We’ve signed some local prospects and some veterans as well,” Reyes added. “I grew up watching Tuesday Night Fights and my dream is for this series to develop over the next few years into a weekly series on a major network.”

Boston lightweight prospect Jonathan Depina (5-1, 3 KOs) faces Gonzalo Carlos Deller (9-14, 7 KOs) in the 6-round co-featured event for the vacant ABF Mid-Atlantic Lightweight Championship.

ABF Atlantic Middleweight Champion Anthony “Big Daddy” Hines, fighting out of nearby Dorchester (a Boston district) makes his first defense versus challenger Fidel Montero Muñoz, a former Colombian Light Heavyweight Champion, in an 8-round bout.

Also fighting on the undercard, all in 4-rounders, is Lynn (MA) heavyweight Dennis Ventura (4-0, 3 KOs) vs Vercell Webster (1-4-1, 1 KO), of Mississippi, New York super lightweight Brandon Idrogo (4-1, 4 KOs) vs. Virginian Stacey Anderson (0-7), undefeated New London (CT) lightweight prospect Alejandro “El Abusador” Paolino (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. Italian-born, Argentina resident Christian “El Nija” Danilo Guido (8-20, 6 KOs), Providence (RI) heavyweight Sean Bey (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Utah’s pro-debuting Brandon Grundy, and Dracut (MA) lightweight Gabriel Morales (2-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA.

Card is subject to change.

Tickets are priced at $75.00 (General Admission), $90.00 (Reserved), $125.00 (Ringside) and $250.00 VIP (dedicated server on stage) and available for purchase online at https://throwdownsports.com/programs/reyes-boxing-10-29-21 or directly from any of the participating boxers on this show. Limited tickets will be available at the door while they last.

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout at 6:30 p.m. ET.