Welterweight Standout Mark Reyes Jr. Makes Highly Anticipated Return On Undercard Of Islam vs Kelly

PLANT CITY, Florida (Feb. 22, 2022): Hard-hitting welterweight sensation Mark Reyes Jr. (14-1, 12 KOs) looks to bounce back from his only defeat in a 10-round fight on the undercard of Islam vs. Kelly. Reyes’ fight is part of a 12-bout card taking place this Friday, Feb. 25 at Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

Streaming details for the event will be announced shortly.

Reyes is a 25-year-old native of Tampa, Florida who most recently faced Janelson Bocachica on ShoBox. The all-action fighter lost via majority decision, but many felt that Reyes Jr. deserved the nod.

Reyes was originally slated to face a tough challenge in Kendo Castañeda, but the native of San Antonio, Texas was forced to pull out due to illness. Reyes will nevertheless make his return to the ring this Friday, and his opponent will be announced in due course.

As previously announced, Mexican warrior Jose Miguel Borrego (19-3, 16 KOs) faces undefeated “Pistol” Pete Dobson (14-0, 9 KOs) of the Bronx, New York in the co-main event. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds in the super welterweight division.

The rest of the undercard features local favorites and members of the ProBox stable:

Najee Lopez (2-0, 2 KOs), a cruiserweight standout of Puerto Rican nationality who represents Ellwood, Georgia, has plans to rise quickly up the division. On Feb. 25, Lopez meets the rugged and experienced veteran Alex “El Principe” Theran (23-6, 15 KOs) in his first fight scheduled for six rounds.

Theran has faced the likes of Anthony Yarde and Yunieski Gonzalez, so this is a considerable step-up for Lopez.

Light heavyweight Matthew Tinker (7-0, 6 KOs), a UK-born prospect who calls the United States his home, will take on Brandon Maddox (8-4-1, 6 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan in a six-round clash.

The night will also feature a pair of brothers making heavy noise on the Florida boxing scene. Dominic Valle (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on Nelson Colon Torres (4-6, 3 KOs) of Aibonito, Puerto Rico in a four-rounder in the super featherweight division. Big brother Marques Valle (3-0, 3 KOs) battles Marklin Bailey (7-7, 4 KOs) of Durham, North Carolina in a six-round welterweight battle.

California welterweight Tommy Wu fights as a professional for the first time in a scheduled four-rounder against Anthony Curtiss (3-14, 2 KOs) of Butte, Montana.

Rising Puerto Rican knockout artist Julio Solis (5-0, 5 KOs) battles Trenton Gibson (1-0) of San Antonio, Texas in a lightweight battle scheduled for four rounds.

Casey Dixon of Atlanta, George will make his pro debut against Arsenio Hall (3-5) of Chester, South Carolina in a four-round super middleweight clash.

Imran Haddabah (3-0, 3 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, Florida puts his undefeated record on the line against Dominique Wiltz (0-2) of Houston, Texas in a four-round light heavyweight bout.

Jusiyah Shirley (1-0) of Orlando, Florida returns in a four-round super lightweight fight against a soon-to-be-announced opponent.

Islam vs. Kelly is a 10-round fight presented by ProBox Promotions for the WBO Global Middleweight Championship. The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 25 at Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Streaming details for the event will be announced shortly.

Tickets for Islam vs. Kelly are on sale now and are priced at $60, $75, $100, $150, $200 and $250, excluding applicable services charges. Tickets are available for purchase at www.EventBrite.com or by clicking here.

