Announcements
Weigh-In Results From Don King’s Return To Greatness Card
Don King Productions is back, and just like that, all eyes will be on Ilunga Makabu as his promoter tries to lure in the sport’s biggest star, Canelo Alvarez, for a fight later on this year. Aside from the scale fail by Michael Moore, all of the other fighters made weight for this card.
Final weights and officials for the six-championship fight card are below.
WBC CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP – 12 ROUNDS
Ilunga Makabu – 197 lbs.
Thabiso Mchunu – 198½ lbs
Referee: Harvey Dock (New Jersey). Judges: Steve Weisfeld (N.J.), Nathan Palmer (Indiana), Jamie Garayua (Ohio)
WBA HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP– 12 ROUNDS
Trevor Bryan – 268 lbs.
Jonathan Guidry – 246½ lbs.
Referee: Lonnie Scott (Ohio). Judges: Nathan Palmer (Indiana), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.), Brian Kennedy (Ohio)
NABA CRUISERWEIGHT TITLE – 10 ROUNDS
Johnnie Langston – 199½ lbs.
Nick Kisner – 198½ lbs.
Referee: George Nichols (California). Judges: Brian Kennedy (Ohio), Jamie Garayua (Ohio), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)
NABA GOLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE – 10 ROUNDS
DaCarree Scott – 276½ lbs.
Ahmed Hefny – 216 lbs.
Referee: George Nichols (Calif.). Judges: Brian Kennedy (Ohio), Jamie Garayua (Ohio), Nathan Palmer (Indiana)
NABA WELTERWEIGHT TITLE – 10 ROUNDS
Cody Wilson – 145 lbs.
Tre’Sean Wiggins – 145½ lbs.
Referee: Lonnie Scott (Ohio). Judges: Steve Weisfeld (New Jersey), Brian Kennedy (Ohio), Jamie Garayua (Ohio)
NABA MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE – 10 ROUNDS
Michael Moore – 164 lbs.
Anthony Lenk – 159 lbs.
Referee: Harvey Dock (New Jersey). Judges: Jamie Garayua (Ohio), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.), Brian Kennedy (Ohio)
** Moore weighed in over the limit and is not eligible to win the title. **
ABOUT DON KING: RETURN TO GREATNESS, MAKABU-MCHUNU, BRYAN-GUIDRY
WBA Heavyweight Champion Ilunga Makabu (28-2, 25 K.O.s) will defend his crown against WBC Cruiserweight Silver Champion Thabiso Mchunu (23-5, 13 K.O.s), while WBA Heavyweight Champion Trevor Bryan (21-0, 15 K.O.s) will defend his title against Jonathan Guidry (17-0-2, 10 K.O.s) at the Don King Productions six-championship bout fight card on Saturday, Jan. 29, from the W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio. Additionally, Johnnie Langston (9-3, 3 K.O.s) of Sarasota, Fla., will square off against Nick Kisner (22-5-1, 6 K.O.s) of Baltimore, Md., in a 10-round bout for the NABA Cruiserweight title, and undefeated Decatur, Ga., prospect Dacarree Scott, who has a perfect record of 6-0 with 6 K.O.s, will take on Ahmed Hefny (13-1, 5 K.O.s) of Queens, N.Y., for the NABA Gold Heavyweight Title. Plus, West Virginia’s Cody Wilson (10-3, 7 K.O.s) will meet New York’s Tre’Sean Wiggins (12-5-3, 6 K.O.s) in an NABA Middleweight Title Bout, and the NABA Middleweight Championship will be up for grabs as local product Michael Moore (18-3, 8 K.O.s) of Cleveland, Ohio, battles Anthony Lenk (17-7, 7 K.O.s) of Niagara Falls, NY.
Tickets priced at $550, $350, $250, $275, and $80 are on sale at Ticketmaster or the W.D. Packard Music Hall. The fight card will be televised through Donking.com, DKPBoxing.com, or Itube247.com beginning at 6 p.m. E.T. at a cost of $49.99.