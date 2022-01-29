Announcements
Weigh-In Results: Robson Conceição vs. Xavier Martinez
Robson Conceição 129.6 lbs vs. Xavier Martinez 129.4 lbs
(WBC Super Featherweight Title Eliminator — 10 Rounds)
Giovanni Cabrera 138.6 lbs vs. Rene Tellez Giron 137 lbs
(Junior Welterweight — 8 Rounds)
Tiger Johnson 145 lbs vs. Xavier Madrid 145.6 lbs
(Welterweight — 4 Rounds)
* The original co-feature —Giron vs. Luis Melendez — was called off after Giron missed the contract weight of 132 by five pounds. Giovanni Cabrera, who was fighting on the undercard, stepped in to fight Giron.
(ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)
Stephan Shaw 234.8 lbs vs. Joey Dawejko 258.6 lbs
(Heavyweight — 8 Rounds)
Pink Tyson 130 lbs vs. Carla Torres 129.6 lbs
(Junior Lightweight — 8 Rounds)
Bruce Carrington 125.8 lbs vs. Steven Brown 125.6 lbs
(Featherweight— 4 Rounds)
Jeremiah Milton 237 lbs vs. Dell Long 287.8 lbs
(Heavyweight— 4 Rounds)
Nico Ali Walsh 162.4 lbs vs. Jeremiah Yeager 159 lbs
(Middleweight— 4 Rounds)
Haven Brady Jr. 127.8 lbs vs. Diuhl Olguin 127.4 lbs
(Featherweight— 6 Rounds)
Dante Benjamin Jr. 172.6 lbs vs. Herman Rendon 175.8 lbs
(Light Heavyweight— 4 Rounds)