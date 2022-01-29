Weigh-In Results: Robson Conceição vs. Xavier Martinez

Robson Conceição 129.6 lbs vs. Xavier Martinez 129.4 lbs

(WBC Super Featherweight Title Eliminator — 10 Rounds)

Giovanni Cabrera 138.6 lbs vs. Rene Tellez Giron 137 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 8 Rounds)

Tiger Johnson 145 lbs vs. Xavier Madrid 145.6 lbs

(Welterweight — 4 Rounds)

* The original co-feature —Giron vs. Luis Melendez — was called off after Giron missed the contract weight of 132 by five pounds. Giovanni Cabrera, who was fighting on the undercard, stepped in to fight Giron.

(ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)

Stephan Shaw 234.8 lbs vs. Joey Dawejko 258.6 lbs

(Heavyweight — 8 Rounds)

Pink Tyson 130 lbs vs. Carla Torres 129.6 lbs

(Junior Lightweight — 8 Rounds)

Bruce Carrington 125.8 lbs vs. Steven Brown 125.6 lbs

(Featherweight— 4 Rounds)

Jeremiah Milton 237 lbs vs. Dell Long 287.8 lbs

(Heavyweight— 4 Rounds)

Nico Ali Walsh 162.4 lbs vs. Jeremiah Yeager 159 lbs

(Middleweight— 4 Rounds)

Haven Brady Jr. 127.8 lbs vs. Diuhl Olguin 127.4 lbs

(Featherweight— 6 Rounds)

Dante Benjamin Jr. 172.6 lbs vs. Herman Rendon 175.8 lbs

(Light Heavyweight— 4 Rounds)