Undefeated Super Bantamweight Nathan Rodriguez To Make U.S Debut On Aug. 27

PICO RIVERA, California (June 27, 2022): Though super bantamweight prospect Nathan Rodriguez has developed an undefeated record of seven wins with six knockouts, all of those victories have been on international territory.

That all changes on Saturday, August 27 when he makes his United States debut in the main event of a MarvNation Promotions card that will be hosted by the City of Pico Rivera. The fight, which will headline a full card of action, will be streamed live on MarvNation’s Official YouTube Channel.

Details regarding the venue will be announced shortly.

Rodriguez, who turns 18 in August, made his professional debut at only 16 years of age back in January of 2021. Since then, he has fought a five times in Costa Rica and two times in Mexico. The 122-pound prodigy is ready to show his hometown fans the progress he’s made since taking the leap into the professional ranks.

“It’s a blessing and an opportunity that I have been waiting for,” said Nathan Rodriguez. “It’s a dream come true to be able to fight in my hometown in front of my family and friends. I have been spent my whole career preparing for this moment. I’ve been fighting in Costa Rica and Mexico because I’m only 17. I hadn’t been able to fight in the United States. But I turn 18 August, so I’ll be ready to put on a great show.”

“There are a lot of people who have been looking forward to this because they have been following Nathan since he started his career,” said Marvin Rodriguez, CEO and Founder of MarvNation Promotions. “They know how talented he is and how much potential he has. I’m also delighted to have the City of Pico Rivera involved in presenting the event. It’s an honor for them to show so much support to Nathan, and we plan on making sure that we do not disappoint on August 27.”

