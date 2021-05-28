Undefeated George Kambosos Jr Holds Miami Media Workout

MIAMI (May 27, 2021) – Undefeated Mandatory Challenger, ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr., (19-0, 10 KOs), held court for the South Florida media at his home gym, Centeno’s Sweatbox Boxing Gym on Thursday afternoon. Kambosos is training for his highly anticipated world title clash with Undisputed Lightweight World Champion, ‘The Takeover’ Teofimo Lopez, (16-0, 12 KOs), set for Saturday, June 19 at Miami’s loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins and live on Pay-Per-View. Ticket and Pay-Per-View purchase information can be found at www.TrillerFightClub.com.

Below are quotes by Kambosos from Thursday’s media workout where he was joined by his longtime trainer Javiel Centeno.

“Lomachenko didn’t throw enough punches in the first six rounds, I will be much better than that against Lopez. Lomachenko had been out for 400 days, that wasn’t really him in the ring, it was more like half of a Lomachenko. Lopez got lucky in a very close fight. I saw a lot of holes in Lopez’s game that I will exploit on June 19.”

“Lopez is a fugazi, a fraud, a fake. He’s got a fake persona filled with contradictions. Two months ago, he was talking about how gone Pacquaiao was, now he’s all over him because of the Spence fight announcement. What you see with me is real and what you get is real.”

‘I’m more Brooklyn than Lopez is. He’s not from Brooklyn, he’s from here in Davie, FL where he went to school. It’s just a fake persona saying he’s from Brooklyn.”

“Whatever they’re saying, three rounds this and four rounds that. I’ll be laughing at him, coming forward and blasting away every round and after the third round, he’s in very big trouble.”

“We’ve got a great game plan. When I fight its full tunnel vision and there’s no way I’m not coming out victorious. I won’t be over emotional at what he’s said leading up to the fight.”

“I don’t care what his Dad says about me, he’s never had a fight in his life. If he’s got a problem my Dad is here too and they can have a crack.”

“I think it’s fantastic to fight in front of such a big crowd. Who doesn’t love a big stadium fight? The date change is nothing to me, two weeks is easy, I’ve waited my whole life for this.”

“The tremendous support I get from the American boxing fans is due to them wanting me to beat Lopez. They can see right through his fake persona.”

“I’ve sparred over 250 rounds with Manny Pacquiao, he told me if I’m as good against Lopez as I was in the gym against him that I’ll be victorious and take home all the belts.”

“The perfect victory for me is just win, by any means necessary.”

Among the other boxers at the media workout to greet Lopez were 18-Year-Old Phenom, Xander Zayas who is also trained by Javiel Centeno.

The four-hour show, which will kick off at 8:00pm EDT with the live PPV main card starting at 9pm EDT, will also feature a WBA World Title Heavyweight Eliminator bout between Michael Hunter (19-1-1, 13 KOs) and Mike Wilson (21-1, 10 KOs), as well as the WBC International Super Featherweight Silver Championship matchup between Andy Vences (23-2-1, 12 KOs) and Ireland’s Jono Carroll (19-2-1, 5 KOs). Additional fights will be announced in the coming weeks.

López, 23, (16-0, 12 KOs) is the current undisputed lightweight world champion, having held the IBF title since 2019 and the WBA, WBO, WBC and Ring magazine titles since defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020. López is considered to be one of, if not the, best active boxers, pound for pound, by ESPN and Boxing Writers Association of America, and The Ring. He is also ranked as the world’s best active lightweight by BoxRec, ESPN and the TBRB. The Australian Kambosos has held the IBF Pan Pacific lightweight title since 2017. Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs) became the IBF mandatory challenger after defeating Lee Selby by split decision in October.

The co-main bout will feature a four-belt undisputed super middleweight championship between WBC/WBO titlist Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos, who holds the WBA and IBF belts. The winner will become a true women’s undisputed champion in the sport.

In a heavyweight clash, Las Vegas, NV resident Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter II will battle Michael ‘White Delight’ Wilson, of Medford, OR in a ten-round WBA Heavyweight World Title Eliminator.

Competing for the WBC International Super Featherweight Silver Championship, Andy ‘El Tiburon’ Vences of San Jose, CA meets Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll of Dublin, Ireland in a scheduled 10-rounder.

FITE, the world’s premier streaming PPV platform for sports and entertainment recently acquired by TrillerNet, will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution online for the June 19 event, and via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps, game controllers and all major OTT devices as well as power TrillerFightClub.com.

The PPV retail price for the event is $49.99 (U.S. & Canada) plus processing fee. Fans outside North America can check the FITE link at https://www.fite.tv/watch/teofimo-lopez-vs-george-kambosos/2p97b/ for international pricing.

In addition to being a co-owner, Snoop also provides strategic counsel to Triller Fight Club, helping to select fighters and musical acts for the show-stopping events. An entertainment expert who has successfully maneuvered through a range of projects in a variety of different fields, Snoop secured his spot as a fan favorite during Triller’s first sporting event, Tyson vs. Jones.