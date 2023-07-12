UFC Vegas 77 Press Conference: Bueno Silva Wants to KO Holm

The UFC Vegas 77 press conference just took place and we're here to give you a brief rundown of what you need to know from it. Former UFC bantamweight champion, Holly Holm, will look to make it two in a row this Saturday. Her opponent, Mayra Bueno Silva, is a prolific finisher that is on a three-fight winning streak. But before the fight, we've got a UFC press conference to get through.

The Holm vs Bueno Silva press conference had both fighters talk about what this fight means for them and their careers. We've got you covered on what you need to know from this press conference and any other UFC Vegas 77 news.

Holm vs Bueno Silva Press Conference: “That's Just the Fight They Offered Me”

At the Holm vs Bueno Silva press conference, we covered a lot of topics. One of the early and more glaring questions was in regards to the rankings. Holm, ranked number three in the division and coming off of a win, is fighting the tenth ranked fighter. That's a pretty big window, which means it's a high risk, low reward fight. Or, at least on paper it is, a great performance anywhere in the top ten could make a huge statement. Here's what Holm said that the UFC press conference:

“That's just the fight they offered me, so that's what I took… if they offer you a fight and you don't take it, then, you know, you can be sat down for awhile. It is a big risk to take a fight with a lower rank fighter because, at this point, anyone in the top 10 is really tough. Yeah, I have everything to lose, she has everything to gain; there's a lot of pressure on that but I think a champion should be able to walk in and take care of it, one way or the other.”

UFC Vegas 77 Press Conference: Bueno Silva Wants the Stoppage

Bueno Silva is not short of any confidence or charisma; laughing and smiling her way through the UFC Vegas 77 press conference, Mayra seems ready to take this moment and make the most of it, hoping to be the biggest name for the UFC Vegas 77 news. It's one thing to feel it, but it's a whole other thing to go out there, beat a former champion, and take it.

Mayra was asked about this fight and she made it clear that she wants to knockout Holm. Bueno Silva has finished eight of her ten wins, but seven of these were by submission and only one by KO/TKO. Regardless, she's confident on the knockout. In fact, she thinks she needs it to make a case for a title shot, and that she expects Holm to fish for the knockout, too.

“I believe I need to knockout [Holm]. She needs to knockout me, too.”

Mayra thinks that the only way for the winner here to get a title shot is by an emphatic knockout. She then added:

“Nobody wants to watch Julianna Peña and Raquel Pennington, sorry.”

If the UFC on Vegas 77 press conference didn't get you more hyped for this main event, we'd call you a lair. Though we are on the exhale of international fight week, we've still got some great fights to be excited about. Holm vs Bueno Silva could be a barn burner, and the rest of the card is rather stacked as well.