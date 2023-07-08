UFC 290 Live Updates: Round by Round Results and Commentary

Here for UFC 290 live updates? We've got you. The peak of international fight week is here and we no longer need to contain our excitement. International fight week has us all a bit more excited for fights than usual, and that itch will be scratched here in just a few hours. We've got you covered on UFC 290 round by round updates and UFC live updates. Additionally, we'll be giving commentary on the rounds of the main card fights along with how we scored the round.

The only better place to get your UFC live results would be at the T-Mobile arena itself. But, if you can't make it there, we've got your UFC round by round updates right here. Instants results, UFC live updates and commentary to keep you in the know — hang around here and catch UFC 290 with us.

When Do the UFC 290 Live Updates Start?

The UFC 290 main card starts at 7 p.m. PST, 9 p.m. CST and 10 p.m. EST. The UFC 290 round by round coverage will start at the same time as the first fight on the main card does, and we'll keep the UFC live results updates as they come. As your source for the UFC results tonight, we'll be updating this page as the event materializes.

The UFC 290 round by round updates can all be found just down below. In addition to UFC round by round coverage, the news will be dropped in a punctual manner as to make sure you're not behind at all on these high-implication, nail biting fights.

What Will Be Covered in Our UFC 290 Round by Round Updates?

Our UFC 290 coverage will consist of UFC live updates, round by round scoring, how we scored the round and the details of fight finishes. So, if you want all the juicy details of how the first round of Volkanovski vs Rodriguez will play out, you'll find that here.

Additionally, if you can't watch but you need to know what's happening, you'll find some brief round descriptions and the results will stick out to you. Whatever you need from as far as UFC 290 results goes, you'll find it here.

UFC 290 Results: What Can Be Expected?

Fireworks. That's what you can expect. But, for a more detailed answer: you can expect two high-intensity title fights consisting of four of the best fighters in the UFC right now. The titular fight for UFC 290 is Volkanovski vs Rodriguez; when looking at both fighters' highlights and paperwork, it's hard to have a concrete and confident answer as to what's going to happen tonight.

The co-main event is also very interesting. Moreno, the champ, has excelled so much over the past few years. However, a big weight off of his shoulder would be to finally put his losses to Alexandre Pantoja to bed and make it 1-2 in favor of the champ. Pantoja hasn't plateaued, though; he's still getting better and is a very serious risk for Moreno's title.

Before that, we've got a whole night of fantastic athletes, undefeated fighters and people that are willing to put it all on the line for our entertainment(and a nice paycheck).

UFC 290 Main Event: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

It's main event time! Yair Rodriguez is looking to unify the interim title he won against Josh Emmett back in February. However, he'll have to get through the consensus featherweight GOAT in order to do so. Will it be the technical and well-rounded game of Volk that pulls through in this UFC 290 main event? Or will Rodriguez's unpredictable style prevail? Catch these UFC live updates and let's find out.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

UFC 290 Round by Round results: Moreno vs Pantoja

While Moreno is 0-2 against Pantoja, this is a completely different fight; the champ has made such great strides as of late and has captured UFC gold twice. Pantoja, riding a three-fight winning streak and, again, has two wins over the current champion. This fight has the drama behind it and all of the technique in the world to look forward to. Don't miss a beat, catch the UFC 290 round by round results below.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

UFC Live Updates: Whittaker vs Du Plessis

Does anyone else smell a title shot? It seems obvious that the winner of this fight will take on the current middleweight champion of the world, Israel Adesanya. So, the UFC results tonight will play matchmaker itself. Whittaker, should he win, will look to win his title back in what would be his third meeting with ‘Stylebender'. Du Plessis, who has a bone to pick with Izzy, will look to remain prefect in the UFC's cage at the expense of the fan-favorite, ‘The Reaper'.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

UFC 290 Round by Round Coverage: Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker

What a fight we've got here! UFC 290 pulled no punches putting this card together. Jalin Turner missed weight but he doesn't miss in the cage that often. He's a fantastic fighter and one of the most exciting in his weight class. Amongst the very exciting lightweights is Dan Hooker. Known for his educated striking and heart, he'll need to lean on these attributes to get the job done tonight. We;ve got the UFC round by round updates here.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

UFC 290 Results: Bo Nickal vs Val Woodburn

Two undefeated prospects step into the cage and someone is going to have to leave the 0 in their loss column in there tonight. Nickal is the biggest betting favorite in UFC history, but that doesn't mean that Woodburn can't turn this into his kind of fight and find the decorated wrestler's chin. Check out the UFC live updates here.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3: