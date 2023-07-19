UFC Fight Night 224 Tickets: Prices, Packages and Where to Buy

Looking for UFC Fight Night 224 tickets? You're in the right spot.

“How much are UFC tickets?” is a frequently asked question, but lucky for you, we're good at giving answers. There are still some UFC fight tickets left and available for this weekend's event; below, you'll find multiple links and everything you'll need to know about buying some tickets and why you should.

Headlined by two heavyweights that are in the peripherals of the title picture, this card has all the makings of a great one. And, on top of that, the UFC never misses when they're putting a show on in the O2 Arena.

UFC Fight Night 224 Tickets: Some Good Options Left in London

The O2 arena and the UFC always put on an incredible show when they link up together. This is because the fans in London always show so much support and it fuels the fighters to put it all out there. Additionally, it prompts the UFC to only put on great matches when they arrive there.

So, how can you get tickets to see this event? You'll find that websites such as Vividseats.com and Stubhub.co.uk have some good news for you. There are still tickets available, and you won't need to break the bank — unless you want to. Let us show you what the ticket prices are looking like.

Row N: $88USD-$133

Row K: $110

Row E: $110

Row F: $184

Row R: $358

The links above will give some more information as to where the rows are relative to will the action will take place. And, more importantly, what seats you could be watching the fights from. But, there aren't many tickets left, so it's bet that if you're wanting to drop the money to see this event in London, you do so as soon as possible.

These UFC tickets are rather cheap when considering all of the action that has gone down in the O2 Arena in the past. Aspinall didn't get to perform much in his last outing here; his bout was stopped just 15-seconds in due to an injury. But, this time should be a bit different and these tickets will probably be gone very soon, so get them while you can.

UFC Tickets: A Title Fight on the Line?

It seems that the winner here will be one win away from a title fight, if not next for an interim or vacant title. It's hard to predict, but the two men involved in the heavyweight title fight, Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, have expressed that this may be their last bout. With that knowledge, and Sergei Pavlovich waiting in the wings, the winner here will be in a comfortable but confusing situation. So, buying UFC Fight Night 224 tickets could be you buying tickets to seeing the next title challenger.

Before that, we've got so many great fights. Molly McCann will return for the co-main event and she's worth spending thousands of dollars on UFC tickets, Paul Craig will look to start securing triangle chokes in the middleweight division and so much more will happen come Fight day.