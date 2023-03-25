UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen Live Results and Round by Round Updates

Two of bantamweight's finest are ready to go to battle in hopes of entering the title picture's shortlist.

Another weekend, another Fight Night! And this one has some absolute bangers on it. The marquee bout will be contested by two of the most exciting fighters at 135bs. We also have former champ, Holly Holm, looking to show that she's not going anywhere just yet. Maycee Barber, Nate Landwehr, Manel Kape, and many other exciting fighters are on the bill, too!

Hangout here as I give the live updates for the main card, along with round-by-round updates and my personal take on who won what rounds.

Live coverage of our main event, Corey Sandhagen vs Marlon Vera

Cory Sandhagen has fallen just short of gold, but he's still chilling at the top of the division. With a win here, it'll be hard to deny that he's just a fight away from another title shot. Sandhagen brings dynamic striking, creative grappling, and a great chin into this fight.

Opposite him is the battle-tested, Marlon ‘Chito' Vera. ‘Chito' has never been finished in his professional career. This four-fight winning streak most recently saw Vera kick former champ, Dominick Cruz, unconscious. This bout has “fight of the night” written all over it. Let's get into the round-by-round updates!

Holly Holm vs Yana Santos round by round updates

It's not too often that we see Holm scheduled for three rounds. The former champion has quite the resume. She's fought the who's who of woman's MMA and is wanting to show that she's still got what it takes to hang at the top. Holm's kickboxing and tenure often serves her well.

However, Santos is wanting to become a fresh face for the bantamweight top five. As her and Holm both look to bounce back into the win column, it seems that the winner here won't be too far away from a title shot.

Nate Landwehr vs Austin Lingo live results

Nate Landwehr is such an exciting fighter. He last competed in late 2022 where him and David Onama put on one of the most exciting fights ever. Nate ‘The Train' will look to extend his winning streak and further grow his fanbase at the expense of 9-1 Austin Lingo.

Lingo lost his UFC in debut in 2020 but has hit a perfect 2-0 since then. Unanimous decision wins against Luis Saldana and Jacob Kilburn has earned him this shot against a bigger named fighter.

Andrea Lee vs Maycee Barber round by round updates

After spending nearly a year on the shelf, Andrea Lee will try to join the winner's circle once more. Lee's last two wins were both via stoppage, and it's safe to assume she'd like to have a short night in the office against Maycee Barber.

Barber may have fallen short of her goal to be the youngest champion ever, but she's certainly still a champion hopeful. Maycee's last loss was against the current champion, Alexa Grasso, so that's a loss that aged well. Since then, she's string together three consecutive decision wins. This should be a good scrap!

Alex Perez vs Manel Kape updates

This is a fight you'll really want updates for! Perez and Kape are two of the most exciting fighters in the flyweight top ten right now. Perez is a great fighter, but has been on the wrong end of his last two fights. He has no tough task ahead of him as he tries to put a halt to this losing skid.

Flyweight HEAT on deck for tomorrow! 🔥🔥@AlexPerezMMA meets @ManelKape on your #UFCSanAntonio main card [ Prelims 4:30pmET | Main Card 7pmET | LIVE on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/IjV1qQsEXB — UFC (@ufc) March 24, 2023

Manel Kape is a dangerous man. Finishing 16 of his 18 wins, Kape will try to extend his winning streak to four and climb the ranks. This fight is almost guaranteed fireworks!

Chidi Njokuani vs Albert Duraev

We're starting the main card off with a bang! Njokuani is a knockout artist. He's won 64% of his wins via KO/TKO, including his two UFC victories. His last fight went his way until it didn't. Njokuani took some time to recover and improve, so let's see what he brings to the table here.

Albert Duraev is no easy task, though. He did lose his last fight via doctor stoppage against Joaquin Buckley. But, prior to that, the Russian was riding a ten-fight winning streak. Only one fighter can return to their winning ways, let's watch and see who wants it more.

