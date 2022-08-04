UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos Vs Jamahal Hill Press Conference

The UFC press conference is going to take place on Wednesday in UFC Apex Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. It is expected to start around noon ET on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.

Pre-Fight Statements

Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill are known as pretty much humble guys. The co-main event fighters, Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, also rarely attack their opponents over social media. But the majority of them are stacked with self-confidence. They believe in their victories at the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Santos Vs Hill event.

NOTE: ALL THE TRANSCRIPTS ARE TAKEN FROM THE YOUTUBE VIDEOS

Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill took part in an interview with Full Mount MMA before his UFC fight night Las Vegas bout against dangerous Brazilian Thiago Santos.

Hill earned his BJJ purple belt. He's pretty much satisfied with the choice of the opponent for his upcoming fight because he's keen on showing the different version of himself to Thiago.

“Yeah, I like the fact that he’s a scary dude to people.”, Hill said. “I mean, most people see Thiago like oh, I wouldn’t want to fight him, all those mythical things or whatever. I want to show the different level of myself and the dudes who y’all think are really at the top of food chain.”

Vicente Luque

Vicente Luque sounded pretty confident ahead of his bout against Geoff Neal. In an interview with John Hyon Ko from the AllStar MMA, Luque predicted a slugfest with “tricky” Neal, and also stated that his dojo, Sanford MMA, is going to annihilate Cliff FC (Geoff’s school). You can listen to the interview by clicking on the link below.

Geoff Neal

Before his battle with Vicente Luque, Neal took part in an interview with the Canadian MMA journalist James Lynch, where he spoke about the upcoming battle against the heavy-handed Brazilian Vicente Luque.

Neal hasn’t fought since December and remained quiet on social media, but now he looks excited ahead of the Luque bout. The two battled against many same foes inside the Octagon throughout their careers.

“Yeah, I am super-excited about it.”, Neal said. “Me and Luca, we have a lot of mutual, we fought a lot of same opponents. I’ve watched him, and he’s probably watching me. You know, a lot of times I prepared for somebody and Vicente has fought him, so I am watching him and studying him, I’m like, how’s Vicente hitting, so I know him pretty well. Yeah, super-excited for it.”

This is a striker vs striker match-up, and Neal doesn’t plan to shoot in and try to trade with Luque on the canvas. But he’ll take part in a ground affair if he’s forced to.

“That’s what it’s going to be (striking matchup), but if it goes to the ground, it goes to the ground, but it’s not on my mind”.

Where To Watch UFC Fight Night Press Conference?

You can rewatch Thiago Santos Vs Jamahal Hill press conference on MMAJunkie’s YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to NYFights.com for the latest UFC fight night news, we’ve got you covered!

UFC Fight Night: Santos Vs Hill Media Day Highlights

You can check the best moments by clicking on the playlist below.

There was some back and forth between the two halves of the main event of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill.

Jamahal Hill said that he’s ready to “whoop Thiago’s a**” even if the version of Santos who fought Jon Jones shows up. Let’s remember, “Marreta” took part in one of the best five-round light heavyweight scraps of all time against Jon Jones at UFC 239, where he lost via a questionable split decision. Thiago Santos replied by offering Hill a “let’s see who is going to stay standing” challenge.

Geoff Neal joked around, saying that Vicente Luque has been coming for a “long a** time”, while Luque didn’t think too much about the upcoming fight, and rather chose to focus on UFC 279 clash between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev. The Brazilian believes Diaz could give a hard time to a Swedish wrestler.

Sergei Spivac is confident and expects a quick finish of Augusto Sakai, while the Brazilian talked about big changes he had made in his game plan due to his three-fight losing skid. Ariane Lipski thinks she’ll take a part in a “very exciting” matchup versus Priscila Cachoeira, while Priscila sees her recent success as validity for a roster spot (she rebounded back from a losing streak with a decision win over Ji Yeon Kim in her previous fight).

TUF 30 Finalists And Their Statements

Zac Pauga knew he’d face Kamaru Usman’s brother, while Mohammed Usman enjoys comparisons ahead of his TUF 30 heavyweight final. Juliana Miller thinks Brogan Walker “has no idea” what’s coming, while Brogan plans to “mimic Amanda Nunes showing vs Julianna Pena” in her upcoming bout.