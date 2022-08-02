Thiago Santos Vs Jamahal Hill: Full UFC Fight Night Card Preview Of The Event In Las Vegas

The UFC moves this weekend from sunny Texas to the northeastern part of the Mojave desert and returns to the UFC Apex Arena in Sin City, Las Vegas, Nevada. This UFC fight card might not be the home of the greatest names in the world, but it’s gonna be fun to watch – TUF finalists will collide, plus the co-main event of the UFC fight card this weekend brings an entertaining welterweight bout between two heavy-handed Octagon warriors – Vicente Luque and Geoff “Handz of Steel” Neal.

UFC Fight Night Card Time And Date

The UFC fight card prelims are going to get underway at 7 PM ET (1 AM CET), while the main card is set to go down at 10 PM ET (4 AM CET). The UFC fight night card date is August 6th or 7th, depending on your geolocation (Saturday or Sunday).

UFC Full Fight Card – Scheduled Bouts

The event contains 12 fights, and there will be many unpredictable outcomes. Striker vs grappler match-ups rarely go the distance, so this could be the night of bloody and battered wars.

Please take a look at the full fight card below. UFC fight night card prelims could bring more knockout finishes than the main card!

Main Card (ESPN, UFC On Fight Pass, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Thiago Santos (22-10-0) vs. Jamahal Hill (10-1-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Vicente Luque (21-8-1) vs. Geoff Neal (14-4-0)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Zac Pauga (5-0-0) vs.Mohammed Usman (7-2-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Juliana Miller (2-1-0) vs. Brogan Walker (7-2-0)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Augusto Sakai (15-4-1) vs. Sergey Spivak (14-3-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Ariane Lipski (14-7-0) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (11-4-0)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 7 PM CET, 1 AM CET)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Michał Oleksiejczuk (16-5-0) vs. Sam Alvey (33-17-1)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Terrance McKinney (12-4-0) vs. Erick Gonzalez (14-6-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Takashi Sato (16-5-0) vs. Bryan Battle (7-1-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Jason Witt (19-8-0) vs. Josh Quinlan (5-0-0)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Cory McKenna (6-2-0) vs. Miranda Granger (7-2-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Mayra Bueno Silva (8-2-1) vs. Stephanie Egger (7-2-0)

What Makes Thiago Santos Vs Jamahal Hill Fight Card So Special?

Well, the main and co-main event could turn into slugfests, but the clashes between TUF and 30 finalists are going to be very fun to watch. Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena, who rematched at the main event of UFC 277, coached different teams in the Ultimate Fighter 30 season.

Zac Pauga was better than Nyle Bartling and Jordan Heiderman, and now he’s gonna meet Kamaru Usman’s brother, Mohammed, who scored back-to-back decision wins over Mitchell Sipe and Eduardo Perez.

The second half of TUF 30 brings the female scrap between Guamanian fighter Brogan Walker (back-to-back wins over Hannah Guy and Laura Gallardo) and lightning-fast grappler Juliana Miller (she eliminated Claire Guthrie and Kaytlin Neil).

This event brings two nerve-racking questions. The first, who is going to be the best TUF fighter on the roster? The second, how many stoppages are we going to see at this UFC Las Vegas fight card? Terrance McKinney and Michal Oleksiejczuk are “kill or be killed” types of fighters, how much are their bouts going to last? Are we going to see the reprise of McKinney vs Dober, a one-round slugfest that led to the Fight of the Night bonus?