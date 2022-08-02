Santos Vs Hill Streaming: Where To Watch UFC Fight Night Live Online Or On TV?

After a stacked card in American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, the UFC returns to its basic hall, the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill fight night card. It is set to go down in “Sin City”, Nevada, The USA, on Saturday, with the prelims kicking off at 7 PM ET (1 AM CET).

UFC Fight Night: Santos Vs Hill Streaming – Can You Tell Me More About Price Changes?

This time, you don’t have to pay 75 bucks because this is just a regular fight night card, but we have some bad news for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill card.

If you’d like to watch UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill online, you have to purchase an ESPN/ESPN+ subscription (for those who live in the United States of America). This time, ESPN covers the whole card, while ESPN+ lets you enjoy the prelims.

Unfortunately, we have already mentioned that Disney is going to rise ESPN+ price, so now you will have to pay more money now – 9.99 dollars instead of 6.99 dollars for a monthly package, while the annual one is going to cost 99.99 instead of the current 69.99 bucks. The good news is – it starts on August 23rd, 2022, so please buy your ESPN+ subscription ASAP, you can still spare some money!

Let’s say there’s another piece of good news – the price will not affect the cost of the Disney Bundle, which remains at 13.99 dollars monthly (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+). So technically, a “bundle” package might save you a lot of money.

This time, ESPN is the best UFC Fight Night: Santos Vs Hill live stream solution for America-based fans.

Non-USA Based Fans

Do you live in Europe or outside of the United States of America? The UFC on Fight Pass monthly fee costs 11.99 dollars per month, while you can owe the annual one for only 114.99 bucks. It saves around 30 dollars, and works on every single device – tablet, laptop, PC, even TV, notebook, or iPad!

UFC On Fight Pass lets you re-watch UFC bouts and learn about fighters’ evolution throughout their previous battles. More knowledge leads to greater chances of winning the money!

Are you a fan of Polaris or other grappling matches? Do you like Cage Warriors, LFA, Titan FC, and other minor promotions? Great, cause Fight Pass covers this too. This is the greatest fighting library in the world, let’s rock!

What Channel Is UFC Fight Night: Santos Vs Hill On?

Does your internet service provider host ESPN or ESPN+? ESPN covers the whole event, while the preliminary card is available on ESPN+. That’s a great solution!

Do you live in Canada? TSN subscription is your choice, you can watch tons of other sports and martial arts too!

We advise you to check with your local ISP, different states might air the event on their local TV stations.

Any UFC Fight Night: Santos Vs Hill Free Live Streams?

We heavily stand against piracy and illegal streams. Common, the ESPN price is still 6.99 dollars, how can you even think of pirating? The majority of these warriors want to prove themselves, this is going to be a wonderful night of wars!

Any Expectations Or Entertaining Bout At UFC Fight Night: Santos Vs Hill?

The main event is pretty unpredictable, as Santos can participate in a five-round war or end the fight in the first (just like Hill). We might see a great war in the co-main event of the evening, as both Luque and Neal are known for violent one-punch knockouts and aggressive, pressure style. The two are not going to back down!

Yet, toe-to-toe fighting fans might feel bored during TUF 30 finals. Pauga and Usman are great ground/clinch fighters, while Juliana Miller and Brogan Walker are known for the fabulous tactical aspect of the game and great sweeps, transitions, and submissions.

Augusto Sakai is on a downfall, so we might see a stoppage in his fight against Serghei Spivac. The fans of bangers should pay close attention to Sam Alvey vs Michal Oleksiejczuk and Terrance McKinney vs Erick Gonzalez. Both Terrance and Michal are very aggressive, pressure fighters who fight toe-to-toe from the beginning of the match. They land a lot of shots, but they eat many of them too, but they are fan favorites for a reason.

Stephanie Egger’s Judo might be too much to handle for Mayra Bueno Silva, while Cory McKenna’s patience could play a critical role versus Miranda Granger, as the fight could last for three rounds. Sato vs Battle is a very unpredictable fight, as Sato hits harder, but Battle is a more well-rounded fighter.

One way or another, UFC Fight Night: Santos Vs Hill is a very promising night of fights, don’t miss it! Fight cards with fewer stars are stacked with guys who want to show their skill set to Dana White!