This Saturday: MARVNATION Promotions Presents BOXFEST 2

POMONA, CALIF. (Feb. 24, 2022): MarvNation Promotions returns on Saturday, Feb. 26 with its second event of the year and features Australian heavyweight Trent Rawlins as well as the U.S. debut of featherweight phenom Ashton Sylve.

The event, billed as BoxFest 2, will take place at the Derby Room in Pomona, California and will be streamed live on MarvNation’s official YouTube channel.

“This is a very big week for us, and it will be topped off by this exciting event at the Derby Room,” said Marvin Rodriguez, CEO and Founder of MarvNation Promotions. “First, we’ll be in Costa Rica this week as Nathan Rodriguez and Maricela Cornejo return in competitive bouts. We’ll also have Naomy Valle, the younger sister of world champion Yokasta Valle, making her professional debut.”

“Then, we’ll head back to California as Trent Rawlins headlines BoxFest 2 following his spectacular win in November. And, of course, we can’t forget featherweight Ashton Sylve, who will be making his debut on U.S. soil. This is just the beginning of a tremendous year for us.”

As mentioned above, Trent Rawlins (12-2-1, 10 KOs) of Melbourne, Australian headlines the event in a six-round heavyweight fight against Santander Silgado (30-10, 24 Kos) of Arboletes, Colombia.

In the co-main event, Ashton Sylve (6-0, 6 KOs) of Long Beach, Calif. faces Aldimar Silva (22-18, 14 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil in a six-round featherweight clash.

The rest of the card will feature rising prospects from all over California.

Mylik Birdsong (12-0-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, Calif. will face Daniel Perales (12-21, 6 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico in a six-round welterweight fight.

Raul Solomon (8-1, 8 KOs) of Long Beach, Calif. will battle against Jeremy Ramos (11-11, 4 KOs) of Colorado Springs, Colorado in a bout scheduled for six rounds in the super middleweight division.

Ruben Islas (3-0, 3 KOs) of Rialtom Calif. will fight Alen Dudo of Sarajevo, Bosnia in a four-round super featherweight clash.

Saul Bustos (14-0-1, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles, Calif. will return in an eight-round 147-pound battle against Martin Angel (21-19-1, 14 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico.

Alan Garcia (4-0, 3 KOs) of Ulysses, Kansas takes on Luis Norambuena (4-8-1) of Talca, Chile in a four-round clash in the 135-pound division.

Lawrence King (10-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, Calif. will face Abel Nicolas Adriel (25-22-3, 5 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina in a six-round super middleweight fight.

Juan Sanchez (1-0, 1 KO) of Buena Park, Calif. will fight against Chilean prospect Javier Lara (2-0) across six rounds of welterweight action.

Sincere Brooks (1-0) of Long Beach, Calif. will battle against Andres Abarca (2-7) of Normandy Park, Washington in a super lightweight bout slated for four rounds.

William King (1-0) of Perris, Calif. will kick off the evening in a four-round super lightweight battle against Michaels Mendez (0-2) of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rawlins vs. Silgado is a six-round heavyweight fight presented by MarvNation Promotions. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26 at The Derby Room in Pomona, Calif. The entire card will be streamed live on MarvNation’s official YouTube channel.

About MarvNation

MarvNation Promotions was founded in 2014 by Marvin Rodriguez and was created with a vision to not only create concerts or boxing events, but to also create experiences for the fans. In 2018, after noticing a lack of support for many young and hungry prospects without an extensive Olympic and amateur background, MarvNation involved itself in the sport of boxing with a mission to make a way for these young prospects and develop them into top contenders and champions in the sport. Established both on a national and international level, MarvNation is here to bring you the best of boxing and live entertainment.