April 23: Heavyweight Titans Fury & Whyte Collide at Wembley Stadium

LONDON (Feb. 25, 2022) — After storming the United States with a pair of knockouts over Deontay Wilder, WBC/Lineal/Ring Magazine heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury returns home for an all-British battle against WBC interim champion Dillian Whyte on Saturday, April 23 at London’s Wembley Stadium connected by EE. Fury-Whyte will be broadcast live on Pay-Per-View in the U.S.

Promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank, tickets will be on sale exclusively from Ticketmaster at midday on Wednesday, March 2. Fans hoping to purchase a ticket for the event are encouraged to sign-up for Ticket Alert emails HERE to receive the ticket link direct to their inboxes. News on undercard bouts will be announced shortly.

“Tyson Fury coming home to fight under the arch at Wembley Stadium is a fitting reward for the No.1 heavyweight in the world following his exploits across the Atlantic in his epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder,” stated Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren. “The fact that this mandatory defense of his WBC title comes against another Brit only adds to the occasion. They are two of the biggest characters in British sport and both normally have plenty to say for themselves.

Frank Warren won the bid to host the fight a few weeks ago.

“It is going to be an incredible night and a huge occasion for sport in this country that will capture the imagination of fans right across the world.”

Bob Arum, chairman of Top Rank, added: “Tyson Fury conquered America, and it is only fitting that he defends the heavyweight championship in a packed Wembley Stadium. Dillian Whyte has called for this fight for years, and while he is a deserving challenger, no heavyweight can match ‘The Gypsy King.’ This is going to be a momentous night of boxing with tens of thousands of fans in attendance at Wembley Stadium.”

LAS VEGAS (June 11, 2019) – The undefeated lineal heavyweight champion of the world — Tyson Fury AKA "The Gypsy King" — put on a show Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas at the media workout to promote Saturday's title defense against Tom Schwarz at MGM Grand Garden Arena. In the co-feature, former two-time super middleweight world title challenger Jesse "Hollywood" Hart will make his light heavyweight debut versus longtime contender Sullivan Barrera. And, in the featured undercard bout, 2016 U.S. Olympian and top 130-pound contender Mikaela Mayer will look to extend her unbeaten record versus Lizbeth Crespo in a 10-rounder. After working out at the MGM Grand, this is what the fighters had to say. Tyson Fury "I box because I like to keep happy and it keeps me happy to fight. I plan to box until I can't box anymore. I feel fantastic at the minute. Boxing keeps me really happy, and I'm very happy with where I am in my life at the minute. I want to box on. I don't see myself retiring. I just turned 30 years old. I've got over 10 years left in this game, so you'll have to keep seeing me for the next 10 years, I'm afraid. Keep entertaining, keep putting on great shows." "The only title that I care about is the lineal championship of the world. It goes back a long, long way, and that's the one I'm defending with pride and honor." "If you look at the Ring Magazine ratings, I think they get it quite right. I think that's the official ratings of today, the most fair, the most accurate." On rising from the Deontay Wilder knockdown in the 12th round "I think it was a higher power that brought me to my feet to spread the word on mental health and to help other people. I hope it inspired many people as I enjoyed getting up off that canvas and fighting on. And it takes more than a punch to knock me down and make me stay down." Tom Schwarz "I love Las Vegas. This is a great opportunity for me. I'll win this fight. I'm ready." "I'm fighting for my family and my country. I have a lot of inspiration. I'm ready to shock the world. This is a great time in the heavyweight division, and I am happy to be part of it. On Saturday night, it's my time. I am prepared. Tyson Fury picked me for a reason, and I promise a great fight, a dramatic fight, and a memorable moment for all boxing fans." "My trainers and I have seen every fight of Tyson's many times. We've analyzed his style and have prepared our best strategy. I have a surprise for Tyson Fury, and he will see what it is on Saturday night." "I take inspiration from German heavyweights of the past, including Max Schmeling. It might be time for a German heavyweight to shock the world again." Jesse Hart "When I beat him Saturday, I think this is the last you all are going to hear of Sullivan Barrera. Get a look at him, get a picture with him. After Saturday night, we're going to put him in retirement." "Tyson Fury is a very colorful guy, an entertainer. He has added life to the heavyweight division. I'm happy to be on this card, and I am looking to put on a show." "The 175-pound division is wide open, and I am ready to finally win that world title. Sullivan Barrera is in my way, and I am going to smash him." "This is my first fight at light heavyweight. I'm fighting a big puncher, a big name and I am bringing devastating power with me to the division. Watch out." Sullivan Barrera "Inside the ring, I will give everything. Jesse Hart knows he's never fought anyone like Sullivan Barrera. He is scared." "He is coming up from 168, but the punching power at 175 is not the same. I am a different level than what he's used to. It's going to be a long night for him." "For me, every fight is important, I am training hard. He's talking crap, so I am going to shut his mouth." Mikaela Mayer "I want to challenge for a world title soon. My team and Top Rank have moved me well these last two years. We've fought some really quality opponents, so we're ready for the world titles at 130." ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT Tyson Fury (champion) vs. Tom Schwarz (challenger), 12 rounds, Fury's Lineal world heavyweight title, Jesse Hart vs. Sullivan Barrera, 10 rounds, light heavyweight ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT Mikaela Mayer vs. Lizbeth Crespo, 10 rounds, super featherweight Andy Vences vs. Albert Bell, 10 rounds, Vences' WBC Continental Americas super featherweight belt Isaac Lowe vs. Duarn Vue, 10 rounds, Lowe's WBC International featherweight belt Guido Vianello vs. Kennan Hickmon, 6 rounds, heavyweight Peter Kadiru vs. Juan Torres, 4 rounds, heavyweight SWING BOUTS Sonny Conto vs. Daniel Infante, 4 rounds, heavyweight Cem Kilic vs. Martez McGregor 8 rounds, super middleweight ABOUT FURY VS. SCHWARZ FURY vs. SCHWARZ, the 12-round fight for the lineal heavyweight championship of the world, is presented by Top Rank in association with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and SES Boxing, and is sponsored by Geico. FURY vs. SCHWARZ will take place Saturday, June 15, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT at MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA, and will be produced by Top Rank and ESPN and streamed live on ESPN+. Tickets priced at $500, $300, $100 an $50 are on sale now can be purchased online through axs.com, charge by phone at 866-740-7711 or in person at any MGM Resorts box office.

Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs), based in Morecambe, has held the lineal heavyweight title since November 28, 2015, the night he ended the nearly decade-long championship run of Wladimir Klitschko. Following over two years of inactivity, he returned to action in June 2018, inspiring millions with a comeback that saw him fighting for the world title within six months of his June 2018 comeback victory over Sefer Seferi in Manchester. The only blemish on his record — a disputed December 2018 draw against Wilder — was avenged with stoppage wins over the American star in February 2020 and October 2021. The Dillian Whyte showdown marks his first bout in London since February 2015.

Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs), who was raised in Brixton, London, earned a shot at Fury
with a seven-year run as a world-level heavyweight. Following a seventh-round TKO loss to Anthony Joshua in 2015 — when both were undefeated prospects — Whyte went on an 11-fight winning streak that included triumphs over Joseph Parker, Oscar Rivas, Lucas Browne, and Derek Chisora (2x). His momentum, and mandatory position, was halted when Alexander Povetkin knocked him out with a single left uppercut in August 2020. Whyte exacted revenge in March 2021, knocking out Povetkin in four rounds to regain his interim title.

