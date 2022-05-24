ProBox TV Features WBO Junior Fly Champ Jonathan Gonzalez v Mark Barriga on June 24

KISSIMMEE, Florida (May 23, 2022): Tickets for the 12-round battle between WBO Junior Flyweight World Champion Jonathan “La Bomba” Gonzalez (25-3-1, 14 KOs) and Filipino contender Mark Anthony “Baby Boy” Barriga (11-1, 2 KOs) are now on sale. The event, which is promoted by ProBox Promotions in association with Tuto Zabala Jr.’s All Star Boxing, Inc., will take place on Friday, June 24 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida and will be streamed globally on ProBox TV.

ProBox TV had their inaugural event on Friday, May 20, and the card gave fans on site and watching at home tremendous bang for their buck. Light heavyweight Jean Pascal, age 39, showed the haters once again that he is going to be around for awhile longer, as he downed unbeaten Chinese fighter Meng Fanlong (UD10).

Tickets for Gonzalez vs. Barriga are priced at $50 and $100. Tickets are available for purchase at www.Ticketmaster.com or by clicking here.

Undercard information for the event will be announced shortly. Go to the ProBox TV website to get up to speed on everything the company is doing.

—————————————————————————————————————-

ABOUT PROBOX TV

ProBox TV is the first and only global sports streaming and media company dedicated exclusively to the sport of professional boxing. Founded by former CEO of Iron Mike Productions Garry Jonas in partnership with the legendary Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver, and Paulie Malignaggi, ProBox TV’s mission is to deliver real boxing fans an improved experience when watching and following the sport—all for the nominal monthly price of $1.99.

Download the ProBox TV app or visit ProBoxTV.com to learn more. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Reddit.