Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero: Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Alimkhanuly vs. Dignum Weigh-In Results

Benavidez vs. Lemieux Weigh-In Results, Odds & Live Stream

UFC Makes Promotional Debut In “The City Of Lights” On September 3rd

Janibek Alimkhanuly: Many Will Not Want To Face Me In The Ring

David Benavídez: I’m 100% Focused On Lemieux

Benavidez vs. Lemieux: Preview & Prediction

Golden Boy Promotions Signs A Multi-Year Deal With DAZN

Ryan Garcia Stars In A New Snapchat Series: The Fight Inside

Fanlong Meng vs. Jean Pascal Final Press Conference Before Friday's Main Event

Published

12 mins ago

on

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero: Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

This Saturday night at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, NY, WBA (regular) lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (26-0) defends his title against Rolando Romero (14-0). This fight has some interesting storylines, which include their personal dislike of each other and the talks of this being the last fight for Davis under Mayweather Promotions.

The last time we saw Davis in the ring was back in December against Isaac Cruz (23-2-1), which was much closer to a fight than many predicted. Davis did suffer an injury to his hand, which led him to finish the fight by throwing punches from one hand. He has expressed his frustrations with Mayweather Promotions and has indicated that contractually this is his last fight with them. Davis’ power and speed are undeniable, and he will need both of those things on Saturday night against Romero.

Speaking of Romero, he was originally supposed to fight Davis in December, but an allegation popped up, and he was removed from the card. Since the charges were dropped, Romero was rescheduled for the fight against Davis. Romero has an awkward style and isn’t the greatest boxer there is, but he makes up for that with his punching power. He certainly has one-punch knockout power and has the ability to shock the world. Can Romero land one of those big shots, or will Davis use his high ring IQ to either knock him out or win by decision?

WHEN IS DAVIS VS. ROMERO, DATE AND START TIME

Date: Saturday, May 28
Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
Main event ringwalks (approx): 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT

*These times are subject to change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS DAVIS VS. ROMERO?

U.S.: Showtime PPV ($74.99)

The fight will be available on Showtime and the Showtime App.

GERVONTA DAVIS VS. ROLANDO ROMERO FIGHT CARD

  • Gervonta Davis (26-0) vs. Rolando Romero (14-0) for Davis’ WBA (regular) lightweight title
  • Erislandy Lara (28-3-3) vs. Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (31-4) for Lara’s WBA (regular) middleweight title
  • Jesus Ramos (18-0) vs. Luke Santamaria (13-2-1); junior middleweight
  • Eduardo Ramirez (26-2-3) vs. Luis Melendez (2-7-1); junior lightweight

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero betting odds

Per Fan Duel, Gervonta Davis is the favorite at -1450, and Rolando Romero is the underdog at +770.

Gervonta Davis: Decision +300; KO/TKO -220

Draw +3800

Rolando Romero: Decision +1400; KO/TKO +850

