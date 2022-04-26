Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Event Is $24.99 On PPV.COM

NEW YORK, NY, AND LOS ANGELES, CA—April 26, 2022—PPV.COM, the new streaming pay per view platform from iNDEMAND, is continuing to offer consumers added value with its next two boxing events.

For Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (Saturday, April 30), boxing fans who purchase the event on PPV.COM ($24.99) will also get a free month of DAZN.

For Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol (Saturday, May 7), PPV.COM will include a hosted, live chat in English and Spanish with multiple boxing experts. This event is available in English or Spanish audio, and the hosted, bilingual chat comes with both audio versions. The price is $79.99.

Both events are available for pre-order now at PPV.COM.

PPV.COM is not a subscription service. It is the first streaming PPV platform that enables fans to create personalized, interactive experiences during live sporting events. During events, viewers can participate in hosted, live chats, interact with experts and other fans, post comments and upload video selfies.

PPV.COM launched in December 2021 and offers a variety of live PPV events, original material, archived content, and live event replays. The site will carry dozens of PPV events throughout 2022 in categories including boxing, wrestling, MMA, soccer, music, and additional sports. iNDEMAND is the leading transactional video on demand (TVOD) and PPV programming provider in North America, with a three-decade track record of impeccable video delivery and ease of ordering.

About iNDEMAND and PPV.COM

iNDEMAND is an innovative partnership between three of the leading cable companies in the U.S.—Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications. iNDEMAND is a company of trusted content aggregators and licensing experts, with unparalleled technical expertise and long-standing relationships with MVPDs, major sports leagues, Hollywood studios, and other entertainment and sports companies across North America. iNDEMAND delivers great content to more than 80 million cable homes and has distribution deals with more than 150 companies. In December 2021, iNDEMAND launched PPV.COM, a new streaming PPV service and the first of its kind to offer interactive fan engagement during live-action sports. With the addition of PPV.COM to its existing cable PPV infrastructure, iNDEMAND has consolidated all forms of PPV distribution under one roof, making the company the only provider of turn-key PPV solutions for both industry partners and consumers. For more information, go to indemand.com.