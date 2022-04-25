Larry Holmes Re-Entering The Heavyweight Picture

THE EASTON ASSASSIN LARRY HOLMES JOINS TREVOR BRYAN CAMP AS HE PREPARES TO DEFEND WBA HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE AGAINST DANIEL DUBOIS ON SATURDAY, JUNE 11; BRYAN MOVES HIS CAMP FROM FLORIDA TO LAS VEGAS



LAS VEGAS, NV—WBA Heavyweight Champion Trevor Bryan is getting a lesson in camp as he prepares to defend his title against Daniel Dubois on Saturday, June 11.

Bryan has taken a change of scenery as well as he has moved his camp from Ft. Lauderdale, FL to the bright lights of Las Vegas, NV.

Bryan is getting “schooled” by none other than The Easton Assassin and former WBC and IBF Heavyweight Champion Larry Holmes. Holmes, who put together a streak of 48 straight victories in his 30-year career and amassed a record of 69-6 with 44 KOs, has joined Bryan’s camp in Florida. Holmes was not only known for his power, but for his jabs, and he is planning to improve Bryan’s jab as well as his game plan against DuBois.

The 32-year-old Bryan, who sports a 22-0 record with 15 KOs, will be going up against the younger DuBois (age 24; 15-1, 14 KOs), and the thinking is that some wisdom from Larry Holmes could be useful for the upstate NY product, who now lives in Florida.

Bryan’s promoter, Don King, is planning to present another spectacular boxing card featuring six championship bouts to continue to promote peace and freedom for the people of Ukraine.