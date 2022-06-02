George Kambosos vs Devin Haney: Prediction & Odds

Wizards of Oz: NYFights writers make their fearless predictions for Kambosos vs Haney.

Oi, Oi, Oi!

NYFights.com readers, our senior team knows you're looking forward to the undisputed lightweight world championship bout between the brash upstart George Kambosos Jr. of Australia and American Devin Haney like we are.

You're studying the video, reading the interviews, and asking yourself whether Kambosos Jr. can pull off another impressive victory against top talent.

Or will the skilled Haney prove he's the true talent in a highly competitive division among many contenders and pretenders to the top spot?

We're men (and one woman) at work who owe our readers our keen insights on who will win this unification bout. We broke out our Aussie Slang Dictionary – yes, there's such a thing. You only think Australians and Americans speak the same language. We've got to get this right.

So make yourself a vegemite sandwich as we av a go at it.

Calling It for Kambosos

Colin Morrison: “I believe that Kambosos will have his arm raised after twelve close rounds. The opening few rounds will have a huge bearing on who wins this fight. I sense Kambosos will start aggressively and bank those rounds, then employ more of the back-foot style, which served him well against Teofimo Lopez to counter Haney and edge enough of the remaining rounds to be declared the winner. As good as Haney is, the fact he doesn't have attention-grabbing power will hinder him in Australia. He's going into a very hostile environment without his usual head trainer. It will be too much to overcome against a supremely confident and talented opponent. Home win via majority decision.”

David E. Phillips: “Handicapping Kambosos v. Haney is a tricky endeavor. Kambosos is an overachiever who's got good skills and decent power, but no single attribute bowls you over about the Aussie, save one—grit. On the other hand, no one would question Haney's skill level, which is notably superior to Kambosos. What I do wonder about where Haney is concerned resides in his chest. Haney puffs that sucker out quite a bit, but I'm not completely convinced the heart is up to the level of the puffery.

If this were purely a talent contest, I'd go with Haney, but if Kambosos can hurt Haney (particularly early in the fight) I think he'll reduce Haney's punch output, and make this a nip and tuck match all the way through. Either way, I'm pretty sure this one is going to the scorecards, and I think it will be close. And let's remember where the fight is taking place—in Kambosos' backyard. It's not an easy pick by any means, but I'm going with will over skill, along with the location, location, location factor. Kambosos by split decision.”

The Home Team for Haney

Michael Woods: “Haney, not easy work, but he will outbox a guy who wasn’t regarded that highly before he met an over confident and off his game Teofimo. Haney isn’t to me the second coming, but he’s a skilled pugilist who is technically superior to the Aussie. Haney wins UD, closer on the cards than in actuality.”

Jacob Rodriguez: “Devin Haney has a chip on his shoulder, and he is ready to prove to the world that he is more than an “email champion.” However, it seems the chips are stacked against Haney. Unfortunately, Haney's father and trainer will not be present in his corner. George Kambosos Jr. is dripping with confidence after his upset win over Teofimo Lopez last November. The fight takes place in Kambosos' native home, and Kambosos isn't a slouch. The Aussie is arguably Haney's toughest challenge. But none of that will matter when these two meet Saturday night.

Haney is the more skilled fighter, and I expect him to outbox Kambosos. Kambosos' style is made for Haney. Haney has exceptional footwork and will stump Kambosos assault with his jab. Haney will not engage in a brawl with Kambosos. This will force the Aussie to press the action and play into Haney's strengths. Haney wins this fight by unanimous decision.”

Abraham Gonzalez: “We have finally arrived at the fight that will define who is really the king of the lightweight division. All of the email and franchise champion stuff will get sorted out, and a true king will be crowned barring a draw. Devin Haney is a phenomenal boxer who relies on speed, youth, and skills to win clear decisions. George Kambosos Jr. has enormous confidence, knows how to cut off the ring with success, and has excellent accuracy.

With that being said, I see Kambosos Jr. putting a ton of pressure on Haney early to feel his power. Haney will try to use his legs and body punching to slow down Kambosos Jr. There may be a point in the fight where Haney's chin gets tested, but, in the end, he will be the one to come out victorious. Haney by decision.”

Marquis Johns: “It's a matchup at lightweight that has had a lot more intrigue outside of the ring than in it. Inside the ring, we'll find out who can clear up the reprehensible confusion dealt out by the World Boxing Council sanctioning body on who is undisputed. Outside of it, this has a backdrop of the American Haney going to a foreign land without the help of his trainer/father Bill. It's a deck that is stacked against Haney to not only win but win again afterward should he be victorious this weekend. I expect that, as well as” The Devin Haney Story” to be in preproduction next week as I expect him to take care of business by unanimous decision.”

Gayle Falkenthal: As my colleagues point out, Devin Haney is not on friendly turf and far from home, fighting in the champion's home country in front of what's sure to be a raging capacity crowd of 55,000 Aussies cheering Kambosos Jr. on. Haney won't have his trainer/father Bill in the corner for the first time since his amateur days but should be in capable hands with Yoel Judah. Credit to Haney for taking the chance and betting on himself. No matter the outcome, Haney deserves our admiration.

There are no American or Australian judges scoring this fight. The assignments go to Zoltan Enyedi of Hungary, Pawel Kardyni of Poland, and Benoit Roussel of Canada, approved by both camps and the Australian Boxing Commission. Hector Afu of Panama is the referee. It matters because this fight will go the distance. Haney should not engage in a firefight with Kambosos Jr. Haney has all the skills he needs to deliver a technical game plan. He must rely on discipline, put on blinders, and stay the course to win.

But just as Dmitry Bivol had to win eight to ten rounds on most scorecards on press row against Canelo Alvarez to squeak out a narrow decision, Haney will need to do the same against Kambosos Jr. It's a tall order. The specter of Jeff Horn will haunt Marvel Stadium, and unless Haney pulls off the performance of his life, Kambosos Jr. wins this by a narrow split decision.

Then we get the rematch!

Fight information: Kambosos vs Haney

Saturday, June 4 (June 5 in Australia), Kambosos will take on his second consecutive undefeated world champion when he defends his titles for his first fight at home since 2017 against WBC world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (27-0, 15 KOs), from Las Vegas, Nevada, for the undisputed lightweight championship at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Promoted by DiBella Entertainment, Ferocious Promotions, Top Rank, Devin Haney Promotions, Duco Events, and TEG Sport, Kambosos vs. Haney will air in the U.S. at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

And that'll Wally Lewis

GEORGE KAMBOSOS VS. DEVIN HANEY BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Devin Haney is the favorite at -165, and George Kambosos Jr. is the underdog at +140.

Devin Haney: Decision +100; KO/TKO +450

Draw +1600

George Kambosos Jr.: Decision +280; KO/TKO +500