Announcements
George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Weigh-In Results, Odds & Live Stream
• George Kambosos Jr. 134.49 vs. Devin Haney 134.92
(Undisputed Lightweight World Title — 12 Rounds)
• Jason Moloney 117.6 lbs vs. Aston Palicte 117 lbs
(Moloney's WBC Silver and Vacant WBO International Bantamweight Titles — 10 Rounds)
• Lucas Browne 261.02 lbs vs. Junior Fa 268.3 lbs
(Browne's WBA Oceania and Vacant IBF International Heavyweight Titles — 10 Rounds)
(ESPN+, Following Main Event)
• Andrew Moloney 116.9 lbs vs. Alexander Espinoza 115.1 lbs
(Bantamweight— 8 Rounds)
• Amari Jones 159.2 lbs vs. Ankush Hooda 159.1 lbs
(Middleweight — 6 Rounds)
(ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT)
• Terry Nickolas 155.9 lbs vs. Lachlan Higgins 154.7 lbs
(Junior Middleweight — 6 Rounds)
• Taylah Robertson 111.6 lbs vs. Sarah Higginson 110.8 lbs
(Flyweight — 5 Rounds)
• Yoel Angeloni 146.9 lbs vs. Ken Aitken 146.3 lbs
(Welterweight — 4 Rounds)
SWING BOUTS
• Hemi Ahio 255.5 lbs vs.Christian Ndzie Tsoye 256.1 lbs
(Heavyweight — 8/6 Rounds)
• David Nyika 199.2 lbs vs. Karim Maatalla 199.8 lbs
(Cruiserweight — 6/4 Rounds)
• Isaias Sette 153 lbs vs. Luke Gersbeck 153.4 lbs
(Junior Middleweight — 4 Rounds)
WHEN IS KAMBOSOS VS. HANEY, DATE AND START TIME
Date: Saturday, June 4 (June 5 in Australia)
Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT/ 10 a.m AEST
Main event ringwalks (approx): 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT/ 1:00 pm AEST
*These times are subject to change due to the length of the undercard fights.
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS KAMBOSOS VS. HANEY?
U.S.: ESPN & ESPN+
GEORGE KAMBOSOS VS. DEVIN HANEY FIGHT CARD
- George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, lightweight – Kambosos’s WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC Franchise and Ring Magazine belts, Haney’s WBC belt
- Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte, 10 rounds, bantamweight
- Junior Fa vs. Lucas Browne, 10 rounds, heavyweight
- Hemi Ahio vs. Christian Ndzie Tsoye, 8 rounds, heavyweight
- David Nyika vs. Karim Maatalla, 6/4 rounds, cruiserweight (swing bout)
Post-main card
- Andrew Moloney vs. Alexander Espinoza, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight
- Amari Jones vs. Ankush Hooda, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
GEORGE KAMBOSOS VS. DEVIN HANEY BETTING ODDS
Per BetMGM, Devin Haney is the favorite at -165, and George Kambosos Jr. is the underdog at +140.
Devin Haney: Decision +100; KO/TKO +450
Draw +1600
George Kambosos Jr.: Decision +280; KO/TKO +500
