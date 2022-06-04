George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Weigh-In Results, Odds & Live Stream

• George Kambosos Jr. 134.49 vs. Devin Haney 134.92

(Undisputed Lightweight World Title — 12 Rounds)

• Jason Moloney 117.6 lbs vs. Aston Palicte 117 lbs

(Moloney's WBC Silver and Vacant WBO International Bantamweight Titles — 10 Rounds)

• Lucas Browne 261.02 lbs vs. Junior Fa 268.3 lbs

(Browne's WBA Oceania and Vacant IBF International Heavyweight Titles — 10 Rounds)

(ESPN+, Following Main Event)

• Andrew Moloney 116.9 lbs vs. Alexander Espinoza 115.1 lbs

(Bantamweight— 8 Rounds)

• Amari Jones 159.2 lbs vs. Ankush Hooda 159.1 lbs

(Middleweight — 6 Rounds)

(ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT)

• Terry Nickolas 155.9 lbs vs. Lachlan Higgins 154.7 lbs

(Junior Middleweight — 6 Rounds)

• Taylah Robertson 111.6 lbs vs. Sarah Higginson 110.8 lbs

(Flyweight — 5 Rounds)

• Yoel Angeloni 146.9 lbs vs. Ken Aitken 146.3 lbs

(Welterweight — 4 Rounds)

SWING BOUTS

• Hemi Ahio 255.5 lbs vs.Christian Ndzie Tsoye 256.1 lbs

(Heavyweight — 8/6 Rounds)

• David Nyika 199.2 lbs vs. Karim Maatalla 199.8 lbs

(Cruiserweight — 6/4 Rounds)

• Isaias Sette 153 lbs vs. Luke Gersbeck 153.4 lbs

(Junior Middleweight — 4 Rounds)

WHEN IS KAMBOSOS VS. HANEY, DATE AND START TIME

Date: Saturday, June 4 (June 5 in Australia)

Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT/ 10 a.m AEST

Main event ringwalks (approx): 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT/ 1:00 pm AEST

*These times are subject to change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS KAMBOSOS VS. HANEY?

U.S.: ESPN & ESPN+

GEORGE KAMBOSOS VS. DEVIN HANEY FIGHT CARD

George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, lightweight – Kambosos’s WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC Franchise and Ring Magazine belts, Haney’s WBC belt

Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Junior Fa vs. Lucas Browne, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Hemi Ahio vs. Christian Ndzie Tsoye, 8 rounds, heavyweight

David Nyika vs. Karim Maatalla, 6/4 rounds, cruiserweight (swing bout)

Post-main card

Andrew Moloney vs. Alexander Espinoza, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight

Amari Jones vs. Ankush Hooda, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

GEORGE KAMBOSOS VS. DEVIN HANEY BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Devin Haney is the favorite at -165, and George Kambosos Jr. is the underdog at +140.

Devin Haney: Decision +100; KO/TKO +450

Draw +1600

George Kambosos Jr.: Decision +280; KO/TKO +500