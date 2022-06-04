Connect with us

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Weigh-In Results, Odds & Live Stream

Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Daniel Roman: Weigh-In Results, Odds & Live Stream

DONNIE NIETES VS KAZUTO IOKA REMATCH FOR WBO WORLD TITLE IN JAPAN

George Kambosos vs Devin Haney: Prediction & Odds

Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2: Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Ryan Garcia Faces Javier Fortuna On Saturday, July 16

Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Daniel Roman: Date, Fight Time, Tv Channel and Live Stream

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

George Kambosos Jr.: I Had To Earn My Belts, Earned Them The Hardest Way

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero: Weigh-in Results, Odds & Live Stream

Published

29 seconds ago

on

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Weigh-In Results, Odds & Live Stream
Photo Credit:Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

•  George Kambosos Jr. 134.49 vs. Devin Haney 134.92
(Undisputed Lightweight World Title — 12 Rounds)

Photo Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

•   Jason Moloney 117.6 lbs vs. Aston Palicte 117 lbs 
(Moloney's WBC Silver and Vacant WBO International Bantamweight Titles — 10 Rounds)

Photo Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

•   Lucas Browne 261.02 lbs vs. Junior Fa 268.3 lbs 
(Browne's WBA Oceania and Vacant IBF International Heavyweight Titles — 10 Rounds)

Photo Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

(ESPN+, Following Main Event)

   •        Andrew Moloney 116.9 lbs vs.  Alexander Espinoza 115.1 lbs
 (Bantamweight— 8 Rounds)

   •    Amari Jones 159.2 lbs vs.  Ankush Hooda 159.1 lbs
 (Middleweight — 6 Rounds)

(ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT)

   •    Terry Nickolas 155.9 lbs vs. Lachlan Higgins 154.7 lbs
 (Junior Middleweight — 6 Rounds)

   •    Taylah Robertson 111.6 lbs vs.  Sarah Higginson 110.8 lbs
 (Flyweight — 5 Rounds)

   •    Yoel Angeloni 146.9 lbs vs. Ken Aitken 146.3 lbs
 (Welterweight — 4 Rounds)

SWING BOUTS

•   Hemi Ahio 255.5 lbs vs.Christian Ndzie Tsoye 256.1 lbs 
(Heavyweight — 8/6 Rounds)

•   David Nyika 199.2 lbs vs.  Karim Maatalla 199.8 lbs 
(Cruiserweight — 6/4 Rounds)

•     Isaias Sette 153 lbs vs. Luke Gersbeck 153.4 lbs 
(Junior Middleweight — 4 Rounds)

WHEN IS KAMBOSOS VS. HANEY, DATE AND START TIME

Date: Saturday, June 4 (June 5 in Australia)
Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT/ 10 a.m AEST
Main event ringwalks (approx): 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT/ 1:00 pm AEST

*These times are subject to change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS KAMBOSOS VS. HANEY?

U.S.: ESPN & ESPN+

(L-R) Junior Fa, Jason Moloney, George Kambosos Jnr, Lou DiBella, Bob Arum, Devin Haney, Aston Palicte and Lucas Browne attend the press conference between George Kambosos & Devin Haney for the World Lightweight Undisputed Championship. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

GEORGE KAMBOSOS VS. DEVIN HANEY FIGHT CARD

  • George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, lightweight – Kambosos’s WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC Franchise and Ring Magazine belts, Haney’s WBC belt
  • Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte, 10 rounds, bantamweight
  • Junior Fa vs. Lucas Browne, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Hemi Ahio vs. Christian Ndzie Tsoye, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • David Nyika vs. Karim Maatalla, 6/4 rounds, cruiserweight (swing bout)

Post-main card

  • Andrew Moloney vs. Alexander Espinoza, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight
  • Amari Jones vs. Ankush Hooda, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

GEORGE KAMBOSOS VS. DEVIN HANEY BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Devin Haney is the favorite at -165, and George Kambosos Jr. is the underdog at +140.

Devin Haney: Decision +100; KO/TKO +450

Draw +1600

George Kambosos Jr.: Decision +280; KO/TKO +500

