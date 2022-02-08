Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugás Welterweight Unification Will Take Place On April 16

ARLINGTON, TX. (February 8, 2022) – Unbeaten WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBA Welterweight World Champion Yordenis Ugas will square off in a welterweight championship unification showdown on Saturday, April 16 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Tickets for the live event go on sale to the public this Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m. CT

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions and Man Down Promotions.

Spence-Ugas pits two of the best welterweight champions in the sport in a high-stakes unification match. Both men are coming off impressive victories over elite welterweights at the top class of the division. Spence defeated former champions Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter in his last two fights, while Ugas scored a thrilling upset victory over future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao.

