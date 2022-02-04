Amateur Star Da’mazion VanHouter Signs With Ryan Rickey Aims To Make A Splash At Middleweight

10x national amateur champion Da’mazion VanHouter has signed a managerial agreement with rising Florida manager Ryan Rickey.

VanHouter is well known within the US amateur scene, having won 10 national titles in multiple weight classes. In what many would see as an unprecedented step, the Floridian is turning professional at age 17.

VanHouter discussed his decision to turn professional, “I felt it was the right time, and the right offer to turn pro with Ryan Rickey. I have done everything I can as an amateur, and my goal was always to be a professional, so why wait around.”

“I felt linking up with Ryan Rickey was the best move for my career. Ryan really invests in his fighters and takes the time to get them to where they need to be.

VanHouter continued, as he opened up about some of the names he has trained alongside in recent times.

‘Mazerati’ said, “I’ve been in the gym with the likes of former world champion Keith Thurman and light heavyweight world title challenger Radivoje Kalajdzic, so I believe I understand what it takes to get to the top level. I’ve seen how hard they work and the skills you need to be the best, and I believe I’ve got what it takes.”

VanHouter will begin his professional campaign in the middleweight division and will debut in Mexico in the coming months. The now-former amateur standout new manager Ryan Rickey gave his take on his latest acquisition.

Rickey stated, “Mazi is a wonderful talent. He has shown he is at an elite level as a youth and I fully expect him to continue that success in the professional ranks. “At 6’3, Mazi is still growing. He is massive for his height and age. I would not be surpised if he is ultimately a heavyweight”, Rickey stated.

“He’s going to debut in Mexico on a good card where he can showcase his skills to viewers in different parts of the world. The goal is to get Mazi the biggest exposure and guide him to world titles in the years to come. Mazi joins Rickey’s stable of talented fighters such as the likes of recently signed Probellum Heavyweight star Brandon Moore.

“I really believe VanHouter is a special talent, and he will move quickly and develop in a way fighters should, fighting real fights. It’s going to be a fun journey.”