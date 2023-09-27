Boxing Insider Card on Oct 10 With Cletus Seldin

Boxing Insider Returns to Times Square for a night of local fights October 10th at Sony Hall.

New York a NYC’s newest promoter Boxing Insider Promotions Returns Tuesday October 10 at Sony Hall, for its 7th professional boxing show in Times Square featuring some of the top local fighters in NY in the heart of Broadway.

Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin is making his long anticipated return.

In keeping with their commitment to female boxing there will be two of the best fighters in action.

Alicia Napoleon returns to boxing after her pregnancy to fight Sonya Dreilling and Chrtistina Cruz makes her second appearance at a Boxing Insider event.

Rounding out the card is Micheal Hughes, Christian Otero, and Famous Wilson.

“We launched this series last year with a strong female headliner in Heather Hardy and we are continuing the tradition featuring two of NYC’s most decorated female fighters with Christina Cruz and Alicia Napoleon at BoxingInsider Fight Night,” said promoter Larry Goldberg.

“In addition, I am really excited to feature the long anticipated return of Cletus Seldin as well we are bringing back Micheal Hughes and Christian Otero, who are all matched in competitively fights. Oct 10 will be another highly entertaining night of club fights in the heart of Broadway.”

-The Fights-

Cletus Seldin (26-0-1) makes his return after a 22 month layoff when he fights Patrick Okine (21-5-2).

Alicia Napoleon Espinosa (12-2) the crowd pleaser against Sonya Dreiling (6-3)

Church Street Boxing’s Micheal Hughes (4-1) returns to fight the very tough Christopher Burroughs (4-6-2)

Hells Kitchen’s Christina Cruz (5-0) is scheduled to fight against an opponent TBA

The Colorful Christian Otero (5-4) is fighting a rematch from the amateurs against Carlos Marrero (5-8-3)

Long Island’s Famous Wilson looks to make a splash against a yet to be named opponent.

In addition to an exciting night of boxing, Larry Holmes, former heavyweight champion will be in attendance.

Holmes is considered by many boxing experts as one of top-ten greatest heavyweights of all time.

Tickets priced at $95-$325 are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketweb. https://www.ticketweb.com/event/boxing-insider-fight-night-sony-hall-tickets/13497418

They will “go toe to toe”” on Tuesday, October 10th, at Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, Manhattan.

The doors open at 6:30pm, with the first fight scheduled for 7:30pm.

This event will air for free.

ABOUT BOXING INSIDER

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing news and information destination, Boxing Insider has recently transitioned into the promotional business. This will be Boxing Insider’s seventh professional boxing promotion.

It has promoted one amateur boxing event and six professional events, all at Sony Hall, Times Square, New York, NY.