Callum Walsh Headlining In NYC

They are calling him “The Fastest Rising Star in Boxing.” Callum Walsh is only 8-0, but is already comfortable enough with his skill set that he's been anointed ‘King’ Callum Walsh. The Irish hitter will make his New York debut in show fashion, as a headliner.

Walsh meets 13-1 Ismael Villarreal, and you can attend at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Callum Walsh The Current Fighting Pride of Cork, Ireland

A native of Cork, Ireland, Walsh comes off a fourth-round stoppage of veteran Juan Jose Velasco in Los Angeles, CA.

From a release: Presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, the highly touted 22-year-old Walsh,

(8-0, 7 KOs), will make the second defense of his WBC US Silver Super Welterweight Title, against Ismael Villarreal (13-1, 9 KOs), from Bronx, NY.

On Sept. 20, Villarreal defeated John Martinez (19-3, 16 KOs), via a TKO 2, ending the Miami fighter’s four-year, eight-fight winning streak. Villarreal scored three knockdowns in round two, forcing the referee to end the fight with two seconds remaining in the round.

The combined record of Villarreal’s last six opponents when he fought them was 93-19 – a winning percentage of 83%.

“Every fighter aspires to fight at Madison Square Garden,” said the Freddie Roach-trained southpaw. “It’s a big combat sports week and a dream come true to fight at ‘The Mecca of Boxing’ in New York City ahead of UFC 295. I can’t wait to put on a great show for the fans and my Irish compatriots.”

“For Callum to be making his Garden debut is a testament to his hard work and talent,” said Walsh’s Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach. “But to be the headliner, in just his ninth pro fight, and during this special week, that is a ringing endorsement from The Garden executives. Villarreal is another big test for Callum. Callum wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Yes, Callum Walsh has some names in his corner, as this story by Gayle Falkenthal makes clear.

“My dream is to be a world boxing champion and to achieve it I have to eliminate all the obstacles that come my way and Callum Walsh will be no exception,” said Villarreal. “I will be happy to do it in New York in front of my fans, in the city where I was born and have lived all my life. I know that this victory will open the doors for me to compete in a world championship no later than 2024. On November 9, the boxing world will know who Ismael “Maelo” Villarreal is.”

“I couldn’t be happier for Ismael Villarreal in getting this opportunity to headline at the Garden, it's every fighter's dream growing up in New York,” said Kathy Duva, Villarreal’s Hall of Fame promoter. “He has worked incredibly hard to get to this point, accepted every fight that has been offered to him, and now has a chance to prove that he is a legitimate player at 154 lb. I want to thank 360 Promotions and UFC Fight Pass for this opportunity, and I have no doubt that this will be a very entertaining fight.”

Tickets to the Callum Walsh v Villarreal super welterweight title event at The Garden, are on sale and priced at $205, $155, $55, and $35. They can be purchased online at ww.msg.com or at the Madison Square Garden box office and via Ticketmaster locations. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Accessibility Department at 888.609.7599.