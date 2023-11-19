Bellator 301 Results: The Night Of Champions

With questions over Bellator’s future hanging over the event, the Bellator 301 results certainly made sure it would go out with a bang if this is indeed the end of the line for the promotion. With two titles on the line and a score to settle in the three featured fights, the Bellator results last night gave us plenty of excitement.

Here we’ll be detailing all the Bellator results on a night where Jason Jackson did the previously unthinkable, as Bellator’s Showcase era came to an end in the most dramatic way possible, with what might even be the last shot ever thrown in Bellator.

Bellator 301 Results: The Ass Kicking Machine Lives Up To His Nickname

Amosov vs Jackson – Jackson won by KO

There was a very good reason why Yaroslav Amosov was expected to still be the Welterweight World Champion come the Bellator results tonight. The Ukrainian was undefeated and the pound-for-pound best inside the organization, and even had a claim to being in the top 10 in MMA.

The Ukrainian was a -400 favorite going into his second title defense against Jason Jackson and few expected the Jamaican to be able to live with the champ.

However ‘Dynamo’ was not the unstoppable force we’ve come to expect and Jackson was able to apply pressure from the start, coming forward with strikes and defending takedown attempts very well.

In the third round the Ass Kicking Machine dropped the champion with a flurry of punches ending with an excellent right hand, Amosov tried to get back to his feet under Jackson’s ground and pound but fell back to the mat and the ref waved it off. Giving us a huge upset and a new champ.

Pettis vs Mix – Mix won by submission

Bellator 301 results also include the unification of the bantamweight division, as interim champ Patchy Mix became undisputed champion by defeating Sergio Pettis in the co-main event.

We expected this fight to go to the ground pretty early on and for Mix to come out on top in that scenario.

That’s exactly what No War Love Ready did in the first round and he controlled things throughout the opening stanza, taking Pettis down on a few occasions.

He repeated the trick in the second round, once again taking Pettis to the mat to control the champion with his wrestling.

This time the World Grand Prix winner moved to his opponent’s back and hooked in a rear-naked choke that left Pettis tapping out and crowning Mix as the undisputed champion.

Stots vs Sabatello – Stots won by decision

Stots and Sabatello reintroduced themselves to each other having fought in a heated meeting last year.

Whilst the Bantamweight Grand Prix semi-final was more exciting before they got in the cage, the rematch here was more entertaining.

Stots won first time out and we expected him to repeat the trick in Chicago at Bellator 301, and that’s exactly what happened.

The former interim champion and his rival were both more aggressive with their striking than they’d been in the first fight and there was plenty of wrestling too.

Once again it was Stots who managed to do more damage and that’s why he got the judges decision.

The Bellator results tonight would certainly have been interesting for the winner, with one eye on the co-main event and a potential rematch with Mix in the future.

Bellator Results Last Night: Everything You Need To Know

Welterweight: Yaroslav Amosov vs Jason Jackson – Jackson via KO (Round 3, 2:08 – NEW CHAMPION)

Bantamweight: Sergio Pettis vs Patchy Mix – Mix via submission (Round 2, 1:51 – NEW UNDISPUTED CHAMPION)

Bantamweight: Raufeon Stots vs Danny Sabatello – Stots via decision

Lightweight: AJ McKee vs Sidney Outlaw – McKee via decision

Lightweight: Patricky Pitbull vs Alexander Shabliy – Shabily via decision

Prelims

Lightweight: Archie Colgan vs Pieter Buist – Colgan via decision

Women’s Flyweight: Denise Kielholtz vs Sumiko Inaba – Kielholtz via decision

Featherweight: Timur Khizriev vs Justin Gonzales – Khizriev via decision

Women’s Flyweight: Keri Taylor-Melendez vs Sabriye Sengul – Taylor-Melendez via submission (Round 2, 2:06)

Bantamweight: Matheus Mattos vs Richard Palencia – Mattos via submission (Round 2, 3:20)

Welterweight: Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs Randall Wallace – Kuramagomedov via submission (Round 2, 3:49)

Catchweight (160 lbs): Islam Mamedov vs Killy Mota – Mamedov via decision

Featherweight: Cody Law vs Jefferson Pontes – Law via decision

Lightweight: Mike Hamel vs Tim Wilde – Wilde via KO (Round 3, 2:47)

Featherweight: Yves Landu vs Isao Kobayashi – Landu via decision

Implications Of Bellator 301 Results

There should be plenty to talk about coming out of the Bellator results last night but no one knows what is happening with the company right now.

🗣 Every man has a dream and every man has a nightmare! This is @TAKM_MMA's world now.#Bellator301 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rSQGE5yUWw — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) November 18, 2023

We know that the promotions deal with Showcase has come to an end, there is no Bellator 302 announcement just yet and Bellator president Scott Coker and officials PFL have spoken about a potential takeover.

One thing is for certain though, the Bellator 301 results gave us plenty of talking points, none more so than Jackson defeating, and stopping, Amosov, which previously looked nigh on impossible.

Mix winning the undisputed title and Stots repeating his victory over Sabatello also sets up a potential rematch between the two winners in the future, from their Grand Prix final earlier this year.

Speaking of the Grand Prix, Shabily put himself in the final of the lightweight version by getting the win over Pitbull in the opening bout of the main card.

In theory that should put him on course to face lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov in the final of the tournament.

Of course, the potential sale of the promotion puts that fight in doubt, as well as anything else that could happen following this card.

If this is indeed the end of Bellator then the final two fights were certainly a hell of a way to drop the curtain on the show.