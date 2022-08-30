Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: Live Stream, Fight Card & Betting Odds

Boxing is back on a Sunday for the Labor Holiday weekend, and it comes by way of a Fox Sports PPV. Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2) will face the crafty veteran Luis Ortiz (33-2), serving as a WBC title eliminator. These two warriors will face each other inside the Crypto.com arena in downtown L.A.

Since losing the rematch to Anthony Joshua in 2019, Ruiz Jr. hasn’t been that active. In May 2021, he won a unanimous decision over Chris Arreola (38-7-1) and hadn’t been in the ring since. Ruiz Jr. will have to quickly brush off sixteen months’ worth of rust when he faces Ortiz, who is no slouch even at his advanced age.

Luis Ortiz also recently had his share of inactivity but had a TKO victory over Charles Martin (28-3-1) on New Year’s Day. Ortiz has been given quite a few opportunities and faced some of the division’s biggest names, but father time is calling, and he knows that another title shot will only be considered if he keeps winning.

So, will we see Andy “The Destroyer” layout Ortiz or will “King Kong” Ortiz gobble up “Snickers” before the final bell? Vegas looks to have Ruiz Jr. as the favorite, so here are the current betting odds breakdown for this heavyweight clash.

ANDY RUIZ JR. VS. LUIS ORTIZ BETTING ODDS

Per Draft Kings, Andy Ruiz Jr. is the favorite at -350, and Luis Ortiz is the underdog at +260.

Andy Ruiz Jr.: Decision +250; KO/TKO -120

Draw: +2000

Luis Ortiz: Decision +650; KO/TKO +500

ANDY RUIZ JR. VS. LUIS ORTIZ FIGHT DATE,START TIME

Date: Sunday, Sept. 4

Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT/ 2 a.m. GMT

Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT/ 5 a.m. GMT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS RUIZ VS. ORTIZ?

U.S.: Fox Sports PPV (Price: $74.99) & PPV.com (Price: $74.99)

PPV.COM is not a subscription service, and most events are available in English and Spanish.

The Destroyer. King Kong. You will not want to miss the fight this Sunday LIVE on PPV at 9pm ET/8pm CT. #RuizOrtiz pic.twitter.com/K2coTr9aCQ — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) August 29, 2022

ANDY RUIZ JR. VS. LUIS ORTIZ FIGHT CARD

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz; WBC heavyweight eliminator

Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez; WBC lightweight eliminator

Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores; lightweights

Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Corrales; lightweights

