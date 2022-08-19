Kamaru Usman Vs Leon Edwards Weigh-Ins: UFC 278 All The News And Updates Are Here

After a heated UFC 278 press conference, the final stage before the fighters collide on Saturday is UFC 278 weigh-in.

UFC 278 Weigh-In Time And Results

The UFC 278 weigh-in is going to take place today, Friday, August 19th, 2022, in Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, with the beginning at 9 AM MT (11 AM ET, 5 PM CET). You can take a look at the UFC 278 weigh-in results below. Quick reminder – zero tolerance for title fights, one extra pound is allowed for other bouts.

You can look at the video on the official UFC YouTube channel.

Main Card, ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET (4 AM CET)

Welterweight Title Bout (170 pounds): Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Leon Edwards (170)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Paulo Costa (185.5) vs. Luke Rockhold (185.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): José Aldo (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Marcin Tybura (252.5) vs. Alexandr Romanov (239.5)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Tyson Pedro (205.5) vs. Harry Hunsucker (204.5)

Preliminary Card, ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 PM ET (2 AM CET)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Jared Gordon (155.5) vs. Leonardo Santos (156)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Lucie Pudilová (135.5) vs. Yanan Wu (136)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Sean Woodson (145.5) vs. Luis Saldaña (146)

Miranda Maverick vs Shanna Young is scrapped, Young was hospitalized.

Early Prelims, ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6 PM ET (midnight CET)

Welterweight (170 pounds): AJ Fletcher (170.5) vs. Ange Loosa (170.5)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Amir Albazi (126) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (125.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Aoriqileng (136) vs. Jay Perrin (136)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Victor Altamirano (125) vs. Daniel da Silva (126)

No Weigh-In Misses

Officially, there were no weigh-in misses at Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards’ weigh-in today. Some fighters looked a bit tricky, but everything was in a great order. The best events are the ones without weigh-in misses, it means there won't be fight cancellations. Great news for diehard UFC fans!

Here is the look at the UFC 278 full fight card and a bit more details on UFC 278 streaming options. Don’t miss this stacked PPV event, let’s see if Leon Edwards dethrones Kamaru Usman in the rematch! Their first fight wasn't a close one, but Usman is aging, and Leon trained hard, anything is possible!