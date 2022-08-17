Usman Vs Edwards Streaming: Where To Watch UFC 278 Live Online Or TV?

We will finally see an event outside of hot climax, as the promotion travels to the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NYFights will try to overall potential UFC 278 streaming options.

UFC 278 Live Stream – It’s Now Or Never

The price of PPV hasn’t changed, so you will have to buy the main event, as it airs on ESPN+ PPV and costs 75 dollars. Yet, watching the preliminary card gets trickier, as the price of a monthly subscription is going to grow from 6.99 to 9.99 dollars. Also the annual package price increases from 69.99 to 99.99 bucks on August 24th, so we recommend you grab it for the cup of coffee while you still can. The purchase of ESPN+ lets you enjoy all preliminary fights on your watching device.

But there is good news on our end too. The change in ESPN+ price will not affect the cost of the Disney Bundle. The price of the Disney Bundle sits comfortably at 13.99 dollars monthly (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+). If you choose a “bundle” package, you might spare some money, so we recommend you to try it out.

I Live Outside Of The USA, How Can I Watch The UFC 278 Event Online?

UFC on Fight Pass is your choice. The monthly fee is still 11.99 bucks, while you’ll have to play 114.99 for the annual package. You are saving 30 dollars with the purchase of the yearly event, plus you can re-watch some grappling and MMA events.

Do you like Cage Warriors, Ares FC, LFA, Polaris, and other promotions whose fighters ink UFC contracts from time to time? Would you like to know more about the upcoming prospects and Octagon warriors who might storm their divisions in the years to come? Everybody has good and bad sides, UFC on Fight Pass lets you know everything and look at every single UFC event again and again!

What Channel Is UFC 278 On?

ESPN+ covers the whole event, but if your ISP has ESPN, you can enjoy watching the preliminary card without early prelims. The preliminary card is also going to air on ABC, so in the case you have a subscription, enjoy watching four fights in the middle of the event.

Do you live in Canada? TSN subscription gets the job done for you, plus you can enjoy many other high-quality sports events – NHL, soccer, basketball…

Local TV channels might air the event, you can always call and check (depending on your geolocation). We kindly advise you to check everything with your local ISP and TV stations, some of them might air the main card, you never know.

Any UFC 278 Free Live Stream?

We don’t like piracy, just buy a card, don’t smoke for a few days and you’ll have money on your bill. NYFights says no to illegal streams and it will never change, we can only discuss legal options.

Why Should I Watch UFC 278?

The rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards sounds like a great scrap for the main event, as there’s a lot of back and forth between the two. Usman might surprise Leon and try to stand and bang, while Leon’s angling and lateral moves have significantly improved. This could be a lovely technical war.

Jose Aldo is set to go down against one of the best wrestlers, Merab Dvalishvili. This is an interesting pair, as the guy with the best takedown defense meets the guy who drags every single opponent on the canvas. Knockout dude Paulo Costa is going to meet the former division champion and now-model Luke Rockhold. Luke hasn’t fought for a while. Costa is a BJJ black belt, but he rarely drags the bout to the canvas. This fight could easily finish before the final bell.

If you’re a fan of spinning and extraordinary technique, Victor Altamirano is your pick. Tough Daniel da Silva backpedals from time to time, which might give Victor some space for his great Taekwondo strikes.

Bookies are expecting knockouts in the match between Luis Saldana and Sean Woodson, and the clash between Harry Hunsucker and great Australian prospect Tyson Pedro. Yet, Saldana is a very tricky fighter, especially on the outside, so don’t write him off just yet. Miranda Maverick is the massive favorite on the piece of paper, but one shouldn’t underestimate her opponent’s ground game.

The heavy-handed Chinese Aori Qileng will be looking for another knockout victory against very tough Jay Perrin, while we might expect a great toe-to-toe war in the battle between AJ Fletcher and Ange Loosa. Both of them like to march forward and brawl, this could be a candidate for the Fight of the Night. Albazi will have to deal with Figgy’s brother, so all cards remain open, despite the -410 line.

Hey fans, you should definitively give UFC 278 a shot, please sit next to your PC/TV on Saturday at 6 PM ET and enjoy the great night of PPV fights!