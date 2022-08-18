UFC 278: Kamaru Usman Vs Leon Edwards Press Conference

UFC 278 press conference looks pretty interesting, as there are many guys ready to trash talk and make fans laugh. Paulo Costa, Luke Rockhold, and Leon Edwards are pretty much famous for their funny statements and trolling their opponents in the build-up for their fights.

UFC 278 Salt Lake City’s full fight card brings a lot of entertaining bouts, and before the presser, there were some heated comments at the UFC 278 media day.

UFC 278 Media Day Highlights

The reigning defending 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman didn’t look too worried about the upcoming fight. “The Nigerian Nightmare” denies fame changing him, but wants to become bigger than a movie star “The Rock”. Leon Edwards hopes for a trilogy fight with Kamaru if he wins the title on Saturday.

Paulo Costa faced weight issues against Marvin Vettori in the past, but this time he guarantees he’d make weight, plus The Brazilian confirmed the final bout of his UFC contract. As expected, Luke Rockhold was very critical, and he unloaded hard on fighter’s pay, medical care, and “weak-minded mother*cker Paulo Costa”.

Jose Aldo expects a title shot with a win over Merab and sees Aljamain Sterling as a champ, while Merab is shocked with Jose Aldo’s match-up. Also, the Georgian is not keen on fighting the division king Sterling.

Harry Hunsucker fired back at trolls who were talking sh*t about his name, while Tyson Pedro plans to make up for lost time and expects a stoppage victory.

Marcin Tybura is not intimidated by Romanov’s wrestling, while Romanov believes he needs 3-4 more fights to unlock the access to the top-heavyweight names.

Leonardo Santos is 42 years old, but he doesn’t plan to retire from MMA any time soon. Jared Gordon opened up about the dark side of his life, claiming that MMA made his life worse, and didn’t help him.

Where To Watch UFC 278 Press Conference?

Kamaru Usman Vs Leon Edwards press conference is gonna go down on Thursday on 7 PM ET (Friday, 1 AM CET) on the official UFC’s YouTube channel.

