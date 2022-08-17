Kamaru Usman Vs Leon Edwards: Full UFC 278 Fight Card Preview Of The Event In Salt Lake City

After a few UFC fight cards in very hot cities, the greatest promotion in the world finally moves to cold Salt Lake City, Utah, where the Winter Olympic Games in 2002 were held. Thin air brings tons of challenges for the UFC fight card this weekend.

We’ve seen a crazy Vera Vs Cruz card last weekend, but this is Kamaru Usman Vs Leon Edwards’ fight card. The rematch between two dangerous welterweight combatants will headline UFC 278 Salt Lake City.

The first episode of #UFC278 Embedded has ARRIVED 🍿 [ Watch the full episode here ➡️ https://t.co/Kfid19TSec ] pic.twitter.com/UccViKcLrE — UFC (@ufc) August 15, 2022

Edwards is a very tricky fighter, while Usman transitioned from the clean wrestler to a powerful striker and a knockout artist. But there will be many other entertaining clashes on Saturday.

UFC 278 Fight Card Date

UFC 278 full fight card is going to start on Saturday, August 13th, 2022, at 6 PM ET (midnight CET, early prelims), 8 PM ET (2 AM CET – UFC 278 card prelims), while the main card kicks off at 10 PM ET (4 AM CET).

The UFC fight card time depends on your geolocation. If you live in Australia, it is going to start on Sunday, while Hawaii-located fans might enjoy this event early afternoon.

UFC 278 Full Fight Card

Let’s take a look at the upcoming bouts on the UFC 278 Salt Lake City card. Some fights look weak, but never judge the book by its cover. There will be fireworks on Saturday evening!

Main Card, ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET (4 AM CET)

Welterweight Title Bout (170 pounds): Kamaru Usman (20-1-0) vs. Leon Edwards (19-3-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Paulo Costa (13-2-0) vs. Luke Rockhold (16-5-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): José Aldo (31-7-0) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (14-4-0)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Marcin Tybura (22-7-0) vs. Alexandr Romanov (16-0-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Tyson Pedro (8-3-0) vs. Harry Hunsucker (7-5-0)

Preliminary Card, ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 PM ET (2 AM CET)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Jared Gordon (18-5-0) vs. Leonardo Santos (18-5-1)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Lucie Pudilová (13-7-0) vs. Yanan Wu (13-5-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Sean Woodson (9-1-0) vs. Luis Saldaña (16-7-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Miranda Maverick (10-4-0) vs. Shanna Young (8-4-0)

Early Prelims, ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6 PM ET (midnight CET)

Welterweight (170 pounds): AJ Fletcher (9-1-0) vs. Ange Loosa (8-3-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Amir Albazi (14-1-0) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (13-4-1)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Aoriqileng (23-9-0) vs. Jay Perrin (10-5-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Victor Altamirano (10-2-0) vs. Daniel da Silva (11-3-0)

What Can I Expect From UFC 278?

Let’s start from crazy Victor Altamirano’s kicks to the great slugfest between AJ Fletcher and Ange Loosa. Also, Aori Qileng is looking for another knockout victory.

Miranda Maverick’s a heavy favorite versus Shana Young, while Lucie Pudilova returns to the UFC with a fight against Wu Yanan. Woodson vs Saldana looks like an interesting tactical matchup, while Gordon vs Santos could easily finish before the final bell.

The main card is even crazier. While many expect a quick first-round KO of Tyson Pedro, Alexander Romanov is heavily overrated against cage control phenom and ground and pound expert Marcin Tybura. Aldo vs Dvalishvili is so hard to predict, it’s the clash of styles, alongside Costa vs Rockhold.

The first time, Kamaru Usman didn’t have a hard time beating Leon Edwards, but the Englishman is hungry, and he has improved his skills significantly. Don’t miss the event on Saturday, be next to your watching device at 6 PM ET!