Marlon Vera Vs Dominick Cruz Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night All The News And Updates Are Here

Marlon Vera was looking for a beef with the former UFC 135-pound champ Dominick Cruz at the UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz press conference, but Dominic didn’t look interested in trash talk and word exchange.

There isn’t bad blood on Dominick Cruz’s end before the UFC fight night weigh-in. Before the fights take place, everybody has to hit the scale at the UFC weigh-in today.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Time

The Marlon Vera Vs Dominick Cruz weigh-in takes place today (Friday, August 12th, 2022) at noon ET (6 PM CET). It will air at the MMA Junkie's official channel (link below).

You can take a look at the UFC Fight Night: Cruz Vs Vera full fight card here.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Results

Let’s take a look at the official numbers. Reminder – fighters are allowed to weigh 1 pound above the limit, which means 126 is acceptable for a 125-pound bout.

Luckily, there were no weigh-in misses tonight. Charlie Ontiveros looked a bit off on the scale, but his weight was on point – 155 for a lightweight bout against Gabriel Benitez.

Main Card (ESPN, UFC On Fight Pass, 7 PM ET, 1 AM CET)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Marlon Vera (135.5) vs. Dominick Cruz (135)

Featherweight (145 pounds): David Onama (145) vs. Nate Landwehr (145.5)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Devin Clark (205) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (204)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Nina Nunes (125.5) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (125.5)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Yazmin Jauregui (114.5) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (116)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 10 PM CET)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Łukasz Brzeski (236.5) vs. Martin Buday (266)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Gabriel Benítez (155) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (155)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Ode Osbourne (125) vs. Tyson Nam (126)

Catchweight (120 pounds): Angela Hill (119.5) vs. Lupita Godinez (119.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Youssef Zalal (135.5) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (134)

Catchweight (180 pounds): Jason Witt (179.5) vs. Josh Quinlan (175)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Ariane Lipski (135.5) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (135)

Let’s hope for a great night of fights! Don’t forget to watch UFC Fight Night: Vera Vs Cruz, it kicks off on Saturday at 4 PM ET (10 PM CET).