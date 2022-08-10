UFC Fight Night: Marlon Vera Vs Dominick Cruz Press Conference

The UFC press conference is going to take place on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, in Pechanga Arena, San Diego, United States of America.

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz’s press conference looks pretty much promising, as there’s a lot of back and forth between the two halves of the main event.

Your #UFCSanDiego main event is all checked in as Fight Week is full steam ahead 👀 pic.twitter.com/gdJX6qJrBk — UFC (@ufc) August 10, 2022

Marlon Vera Vs Dominick Cruz – Beef History

Speaking in an episode of The MMA Hour in May 2022, Marlon Vera accused Dominick Cruz of ducking fights with him in the past and expressed an eagerness to squash the beef with the former 135-pound champ. Vera is now the number 5 bantamweight competitor in the world, while Cruz sits comfortably on spot 8.

NOTE: ALL THE TRANSCRIPTS ARE TAKEN FROM VIDEOS

“Before, in the 10 times he declined to fight me — I’m not calling you a p****, but he declined a couple times in the past — he was always talking, he wanted to fight [opponents who were] above him [in the rankings]. Guess what? I’m above you right now, motherf***er. So now we can go. Now we can go,” Vera said.

Dominick Cruz Says No To Dates, Not Opponents

Dominick Cruz took was a guest in The MMA Hour at the end of May, where he responded to the Ecuadorian’s ducking claims.

“I’m open to fighting him, yeah, but what I’m hearing now is – what’s funny is he’s talked all this trash about me from what I’m hearing, but I don’t really pay attention to calling me out. Sorry that people calling me doesn’t affect me. Like I said, I focus on dates. I don’t say no to fights – I don’t know where he’s getting this idea that I do. I say no to dates.”

“So if he thinks I said no, I said no to dates. OK. That’s between him and his manager, whatever his manager is telling him is what he’s going to believe. I’m not opposed to that.”

Dominick Cruz sees everything differently. The former division champion said he heard Vera saying he'd like to meet top-five or to-four athletes in the division.

“What’s funny is I did hear him saying he wants somebody in the top-five or top-four, so why would he ask for those [opponents with those rankings] if it didn’t matter. If moving up the ladder didn’t matter, then why would you ask for somebody above you, not underneath you in the division, like he’s done. Well, it’s the same reason I have, the same reason the rest of us all have: we’re all fighting in the same bracket to be champion. So yeah, I’m not opposed to it. He’s ranked above me now, too. So sure. Let’s get the date.”

Where To Watch UFC Fight Night Press Conference?

You can watch it on the MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel. It should get underway around noon ET on Wednesday.

UFC Fight Night San Diego brings tons of lovely fights, please don't forget to sit next to your TV or PC and watch UFC Fight Night: Vera Vs Cruz on Saturday, at 4 PM ET (10 PM CET).