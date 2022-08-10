Vera Vs Cruz Streaming: Where To Watch UFC Fight Night Live Online Or TV?

After one of the best events in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the promotion travels to the southern part of “Golden State”. The UFC’s next event takes place in Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California.

No follow up needed 🦶 [ @ChitoVeraUFC | #UFCSanDiego | Saturday | 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙨 430𝙥𝙢 𝙀𝙏 | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 7𝙥𝙢 𝙀𝙏 | LIVE on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/KGToXzZShk — UFC (@ufc) August 8, 2022

UFC Fight Night: Vera Vs Cruz Streaming – Should I Grab The Last Minute Offer?

This is not a UFC PPV, but you must be aware that the price of ESPN+ is going to grow after UFC Fight Night: Vera Vs Cruz card. The yearly subscription costs 6.99 dollars until August 24th, then it is going to grow to 9.99 dollars because Disney raises the price of ESPN+ subscription (the annual package price will change too from 69.99 to 99.99 bucks). You should purchase it for less than a cup of coffee.

Of course, you’ll have to buy ESPN/ESPN+ to be able to watch UFC Fight Night: Vera Vs Cruz online, if you’re located in the United States of America. ESPN shows the whole card, while you can watch the preliminary card both on ESPN and ESPN+.

But there is good news on our end too. The change in ESPN+ price will not affect the cost of the Disney Bundle. It stays at 13.99 dollars monthly (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+). If you choose a “bundle” package, you might spare some money, so please think twice.

I Live Outside Of The USA, How Can I Watch The UFC San Diego Event?

UFC on Fight Pass gets the job done for you. The monthly fee costs 11.99 dollars per month, while the annual one still costs114.99 bucks.

You will spare 30 dollars when you buy the annual package, plus you’ll get the opportunity to enjoy tons of other promotions, both grappling and MMA. Are you a fan of Polaris, LFA, Cage Warriors, Ares FC, or Titan FC? Would you like to bet on your favorite fighter but you’re unsure of his moves, performance, and potential good and bad sides? Sit and re-watch his bouts and it will magically answer your questions! Rock’n’roll baby!

What Channel Is UFC Fight Night: Vera Vs Cruz On?

What is the correlation between your ISP and ESPN or ESPN+? ESPN covers the whole event, while the preliminary card airs on ESPN+. That is the most perfect solution for watching UFC Fight Night: Vera Vs Cruz on your TV!

Do you live in Canada? TSN subscription gets the job done, plus you can enjoy many other high-quality sports events – NHL, soccer, basketball…

Check with your local internet service provider too, they might offer some UFC Fight Night: Vera Vs Cruz live stream options too. Local TV channels might air the event, you can always call and check (depending on your geolocation).

Any UFC Fight Night: Vera Vs Cruz Free Live Stream?

Common, just stop it guys, the monthly subscription costs less than a cup of coffee, don’t embarrass yourselves. NYFights will never support piracy and illegal streams, don’t ask us that question, please. We described how you can watch UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz legally.

Why Should I Watch UFC Fight Night: Vera Vs Cruz?

Well, there aren’t many stars on the card, that is true. But let’s look back at UFC Vegas 59, one of the most entertaining events in the last few years. Not a single fight went the distance, and there weren’t huge stars on the card! Young guns tend to prove themselves to Dana White, they dream of bonuses and glory!

David Onama is the first-ever Uganda-born fighter in the history of UFC, but this is his chance to prove that he belongs to the top 15. He accepted Mason Jones’s bout at his UFC debut and cruised ten pounds north, and gave Welsh fighter a hard time, then bounced back with some wins in the featherweight division. This guy might score another vicious stoppage.

Azamat Murzakanov will be looking to extend his winning streak with a win over Devin Clark, while Bruno Silva vs Gerald Meerschaert is a typical wrestler vs grappler scrap. Many bookies are writing Meerschaert off, but if the bout gets dragged to the ground, underdog hunters might earn a lot of money!

There are two fights with a great probability of a knockout finish in the preliminary card – Buday vs Brzeski and Benitez vs Ontiveros. Ode Osbourne will try to put Tyson Nam to sleep early on, but if Nam survives the early storm, we might witness a technical three-round war.

Two bouts from the previous card were postponed and moved to San Diego – Jason Witt vs Josh Quinlan and Ariane Lipski vs Priscila Cachoeira. Ariane missed weight last weekend, let’s hope she’ll not repeat the mistake. Angela Hill vs Lupita Godinez is a short-notice bout, so the two agreed on a catchweight 120-pound scrap.

This card looks average on paper, but it can turn into a high-quality event. Here is UFC Fight Night: Vera Vs Cruz’s full card info, and please don’t miss this one, you might see some high-level action on Saturday!