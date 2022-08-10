Marlon Vera Vs Dominick Cruz: Full UFC Fight Night Card Preview Of The Event In San Diego

UFC moves from very hot Las Vegas to another sunny location – San Diego, California. The UFC fight card this weekend will take place next to the Mexican border, and it brings a lot of entertaining clashes. There aren’t many super-famous names at UFC San Diego, but don’t judge the book by its cover, as UFC Fight Night: Santos Vs Hill was one of the most superb cards in the history of the promotion – ten stoppages in ten bouts!

This UFC fight card is headlined by the clash between footwork king and the former bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz and dangerous elbow specialist and BJJ phenom from Ecuador, Marlon Vera.

UFC Fight Night Fight Card Date

Marlon Vera Vs Dominick Cruz’s fight card is going to start on Saturday, August 13th, 2022, at 4 PM ET (10 PM CET, UFC fight night card prelims), while the main card starts at 7 PM ET (1 AM CET).

The UFC fight card time depends on your geolocation, so it might start on Sunday if you live in Asia or Australia/Oceania.

UFC Full Fight Card

There were two cancellations on the last weekend’s card, so Ariane Lipski vs Priscila Cachoeira and Jason Witt vs Josh Quinlan were postponed and moved to San Diego. Lipski didn’t hit the scale, so let’s hope she’ll be on point this time.

Let’s take a look at the full UFC fight card of the event in San Diego.

Main Card (ESPN, UFC On Fight Pass, 7 PM ET, 1 AM CET)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Marlon Vera (21-7-1) vs. Dominick Cruz (24-3-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): David Onama (10-1-0) vs. Nate Landwehr (15-4-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Gerald Meerschaert (34-15-0) vs. Bruno Silva (22-7-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Devin Clark (13-6-0) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (11-0-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Nina Nunes (10-7-0) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (9-4-1)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Yazmin Jauregui (8-0-0) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (13-4-0)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 10 PM CET)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Łukasz Brzeski (8-1-1) vs. Martin Buday (10-1-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Gabriel Benítez (22-10-0) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (11-8-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Ode Osbourne (11-4-0) vs. Tyson Nam (20-12-1)

Catchweight (120 pounds): Angela Hill (13-12-0) vs. Lupita Godinez (8-2-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Youssef Zalal (10-5-0) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (12-4-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Jason Witt (19-8-0) vs. Josh Quinlan (5-0-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Ariane Lipski (14-7-0) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (11-4-0)

What Can I Expect From UFC San Diego?

The upcoming event will tell us whether Dominick Cruz can still fight for the belt. After back-to-back knee surgeries, the former champ is trying to reclaim the 135-pound division strap.

The first-ever UFC fighter from Uganda, David Onama, will fish for another knockout victory against very tough Octagon warrior and dangerous puncher Nate Landwehr. This scrap might end before the final bell too.

Meerschaert vs Silva is another eye-catching bout, as a submission specialist meets a devastating striker. The most interesting fight in the prelims is a heavyweight scrap between Slovakian prospect Martin Buday and tricky Polish fighter Lukasz Brzecki.

The upcoming UFC Fight Night: Vera Vs Cruz fight card might bring a lot of stoppages. This Saturday could turn into another night of great battles! Let's hope there will be top-notch finishes, bloody and battered wars, and superb performances! Sit next to your device on Saturday at 4 PM ET and enjoy!