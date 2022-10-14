Alexa Grasso Vs Viviane Araujo Weigh-Ins: UFC On ESPN+ 70 All The News And Updates

UFC on ESPN+ 70 press conference was stacked with light statements, but we’ll see if everybody’s going to hit the scale today. The UFC fight night weigh-in takes place today.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Time

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo weigh-in will take place on October 14th, 2022, at 9 AM PT (noon ET, 6 PM CET). Take a look at it at the link below.

UFC Weigh-In Today Results

The UFC fight night weigh-in results can be seen below. Here’s more info about UFC Vegas 62 full fight card too. Many potential high-level battles are coming up, but fighters must hit the scale in the first place! Both halves of the main event hit the scale, so the flyweight female bout that headlines UFC on ESPN+ 70 is now official!

Unfortunately, Askarov vs Royval will not proceed due to Askarov's weight problems. CJ Vergara also weighed 129 pounds for a 126-pound bout. Other than that, all the fighters were on point.

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 7 PM ET, midnight UK time)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Alexa Grasso (125.5) vs. Viviane Araujo (126)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Jonathan Martinez (135.5) vs. Cub Swanson (135)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Askar Askarov () vs. Brandon Royval () – cancelled due to Askarov's weight management issues

Middleweight (185 pounds): Duško Todorović (186) vs. Jordan Wright (185)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Misha Cirkunov (206) vs. Alonzo Menifield (205.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Mana Martinez (136) vs. Brandon Davis (136)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 9 PM UK time)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Joanderson Brito (146) vs. Lucas Alexander (145.5)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Nick Maximov (185.5) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Raphael Assunção (136) vs. Victor Henry (136)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Piera Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Sam Hughes (115)

Flyweight (125 pounds): C.J. Vergara (129)*-missed weight vs. Tatsuro Taira (126)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Mike Jackson (170) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170.5)

This look like a very weak card on the piece of paper, but don’t judge the book by its cover. We might see some fireworks, please tune in at 4 PM ET on Saturday and enjoy watching UFC Vegas 62!