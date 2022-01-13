Jacob Ng Readied For The Challenge Of Billy Dib On March 19. Has Eyes On Kambosos Jr

Jacob Ng is readied for the biggest step-up of his career, as he clashes with former IBF world champion Billy Dib on March 19 at the Star Casino on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Dib has been at the forefront of Australian boxing for years, holding and contesting the IBF world featherweight title on a global stage, having once been guided by legendary rapper 50 Cent amongst others.

Ng has been on the rise throughout Australian boxing, expanding his skillset onto a multinational platform, gaining global recognition by the IBF and WBO in the meantime. Ng discussed his mindset ahead of the Dib clash.

Ng said, “I can’t wait for this fight to be honest. People are saying it’s the passing of the torch, and I am ok with that. It can be seen as the passing of the torch because I’m going to win this fight with all due respect. I am planning on becoming the next globally known Australian, following in the footsteps of my stablemates Liam Paro and Demsey McKean.

“This isn’t going to be an easy fight, and I have the utmost of respect for Billy Dib, but I know I have the tools to win this fight in an exciting fashion. I’m young, I’m hungry, I’m ready for this level of step up, and on March 19 I get to announce myself to the world as a player in the lightweight division.”

Ng holds lofty positioning in both the IBF and WBO, with the winner of this contest looking set for a crack at the world lightweight titles in the not-so-distant future. Ng opened up about a potential all Australian clash with George Kambosos Jr.

Ng stated, “I love this fight. I have all the respect in the world for Kambosos Jr’s achievements. I know my stablemates are signed with Matchroom, and Matchroom have talked about coming to Australia for shows. You’re not really going to get a better all Australian fight than myself and Kambosos Jr. So I’m not taking my eyes off Billy Dib for one minute, but this fight is even more motivation to win in style on March 19.

“The ACE Boxing Group and I have worked tirelessly to get myself into a position for big fights. I’m now in a massive fight with Billy Dib and want a massive fight with George Kambosos Jr in the future. That’s the dream and I plan on making it happen.”