Worldwide

Zhilei Zhang Aims For Big Bang 2024

Worldwide

Because There Are Not Enough Year-End Awards…

Boxing Betting Japan

Kimura vs Saka Prediction: Repeat Or Revenge In Tokyo?

Worldwide

Report From Day of Reckoning

Announcements Japan

Ioka vs Perez Purse: Will Fighters Break Records In Japan?

Worldwide

Naoya Inoue Stops Tapales In Tenth

Worldwide

Canelo Christmas: He Is A Gift To the Sport

Worldwide

Naoya Inoue and Foe Tapales Weigh In

Betting Boxing Betting Japan

Inoue vs Tapales Prediction: The Monster Looks To Rule Second Weight Division

Worldwide

Naoya Inoue Likely To End 2023 With Monster KO of Tapales

Worldwide

Zhilei Zhang Aims For Big Bang 2024

Published

on

Zhilei Zhang Aims For Big Bang 2024

Zhilei Zhang is a house favorite at NYFIGHTS. His skills, fighting spirit, his pleasant demeanor, he’s a total package.

It would be nice for the 40 year old heavyweight to get over that hump, and obtain that career definer bout this year.

We asked… what does Zhang (26-1-1), steered by the Lane Brothers, want for 2024?

“I want the Joshua fight next,” the Chinese talent told us. “I don’t care when and where. He’s had a fantastic win last weekend and I’m happy he’s back. The event in Saudi was a great start. It showed the possibility of putting the strongest against the strongest. Me and Joshua crossed paths in the London Olympics and I lost to him. I have been eager to fight him again ever since. I think the world wants to see it.”

Zhang Zhilei Vs Anthony Joshua

The mix of aggression in the ring, and the humble pride outside the ring makes Zhang a throwback, and one to savor. From Zhang IG

The smallish world that is the realm of hardcore boxing fans would welcome it, fair to say. Because hardcores know that Zhang has done it right on his end, and deserves to reach his stated goal, for his powerful perseverance.

“Apart from Joshua, I have to congratulate Joseph Parker, who fought a brilliant fight. He has had a busy year in the ring and he deserves the victory. I’m not here to disrespect anyone. All fighters deserve credit,” continued the classy pugilist, who makes New Jersey home.

Does Zhang have any grand plans for NYE?

“My holiday plan is just training,” the boxer said. “I took Monday off and Tuesday I’m back in the gym. I can’t wait to give everyone the fight they wanted!”

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading