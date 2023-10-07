WWE Fastlane 2023 Card: A Dream Duo in the Main Event

The WWE Fastlane 2023 card is a heavy-hitting one! This event, from bottom to top, is as exciting as a WWE event has been in recent memory. The world leader in professional wrestling is at it again with another captivating event and a card that's as scintillating as it is intriguing.

Here, we'll give the WWE Fastlane lineup as well as delve a bit deeper into the card, talking about what's on the line in these fantastic matchups. Live on PPV, able to be streamed on Peacock, WWE Fastlane 2023 is today and here is everything you need to know anbout the talent and how the card is structured.

WWE Fastlane 2023 Card

It goes without saying, but I'll go ahead and say it: John Cena and LA Knight as tag team partners in the main event against the Bloodlines is one of the best moves the WWE could've done. AJ Styles was originally in the mix, and though he's a tried and true great in the wrestling world, Cena and LA Knight together, in and of itself, is enough to blow the lid off of this event.

And that's just a small portion of WWE Fastlane! One for the books without even transpiring yet, this card is carrying so much weight, it'll be impossible for this to be a flop. Let's take a look at the card as it is just hours before the initial bell rings to start off the action.

Main Event: LA Knight and John Cena vs The Bloodlines (Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso)

Co-main event: Seth Rollins (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura – Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship

IYO SKY (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair – WWE Women's Championship

Judgement Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (c) vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso – Undisputed Tag Team Championship

LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) vs. Bobby Lashley and Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

That's the WWE Fastlane lineup! Sprinkle this card with and and all flattering adjectives you've got. With something for everyone, including those that don't watch wrestling much, Flatline 2023 is a testament to the match making abilities that the WWE brass have manning the cards. From a great build up to whatever comes tonight, this is a promotion and a business that knows how to get people in seats and eyes on screens.

WWE Fastlane 20230 Card Main Event: LA Knight and John Cena vs The Bloodlines

LA Knight is a promoter's dream. This guy has hints of many stars before him in his persona, but still it feels fresh and like something that the professional wrestling world has been missing all along. A fan favorite, Knight has the mic skills to win anyone over and the wrestling skills to, you know, win anyone over.

Then we've got John Cena. What is there to say about this guy that the masses don't already know? This guy has been around for so long and has had multiple different looks, most of which worked well in becoming iconic. Transcending the sport and bleeding into Hollywood, reaching ultimate stardom, Cena has nothing left to prove or accomplish, but here he is, putting his body on the line to give the fans a tag team duo to remember.

The Bloodlines, consisting of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa for tonight's action, have the ability to spoil Cena and LA Knight's grasp at victory in this tag team bout. The Bloodlines have reached a great spot and the individual athletes are in pretty good spots. But, how will they match up against Cena, a 16-time world champion, and LA Knight?

Thankfully, we're not too far away from finding out.

WWE Fastlane 20230 Card Co-main Event: Seth Rollins (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Will we see Shinsuke Nakamura look at his best when he needs it most and when it matters the most? Seth Rollins has proven himself to be a formidable competitor and champion, so this match really strikes the interest of wrestling fans everywhere. Fans and pundits alike are giving Rollins the edge here, but an upset isn't out of the realm of possibility.

Shinsuke is a great wrestler and performer. But, he's got a bit of an edge going into this match; he knows that Rollins is coming into this title bout with a back injury. If anyone can exploit and already-existing injury and exacerbate it, Nakamura has the talent, technique and strength to be that guy.

If there was such thing as “entirely too interesting”, that's what we're feeling ahead of this bout. The heart and the brain are tossing a coin on who will walk away with gold on this one, despite the odds indicating a title retention for Rollins.