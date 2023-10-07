How to Watch WWE Fastlane 2023: Live Streaming, Schedule and PPV

With such an exciting event today, we've got to talk about how to watch WWE Fastlane 2023. Headlined by LA Knight and John Cena vs The Bloodlines (Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso), it's hard to imagine what we could possibly be doing rather than watching. The WWE is really bringing out the big guns for this event and we're here for it.

So, how can we watch WWE Fastlane? What's the WWE Fastlane schedule? Who all, that we know of, will be participating in the action? The answers are all down below.

WWE Fastlane Schedule

The WWE Fastlane schedule is as follows:

8 p.m. ET

7 p.m. CST

5 p.m. PT

Be sure to tune in accordingly to your time zone and catch this action as it's happening live. There are plenty of banger match-ups that you won't want to miss.

The schedule, in terms of how the card is lined up, is subject to switch up but it's looking like this at the moment.

LA Knight and John Cena vs The Bloodlines (Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso)

Seth Rollins (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura – Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship

IYO SKY (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair – WWE Women's Championship

Judgement Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (c) vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso – Undisputed Tag Team Championship

LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) vs. Bobby Lashley and Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

A lot of titles, a lot more talent. WWE Fastlane 2023 is a can't-miss event, no matter what your level of intrigue is with the WWE nowadays. This event has something for the old-school fans, the contemporary watchers and for people who are just now getting into it.

How to Watch WWE Fastlane 2023

To watch WWE Fastlane, you'll need to go through the Peacock streaming service. This is the streaming service that the WWE uses for most of its pay-per-view events. For viewers in the UK and Ireland, the WWE Network will be the best bet to ensure you're able to watch this event. Foxtel is a good streaming service for those in Australia.

Between those options, the WWE Fastlane PPV should be available worldwide. Peacock is a very reliable service and has been home of many WWE events in the past. Of course, this is a PPV event, so that cost will stack on top of a subscription fee for Peacock, but it's the preice we pay for top-tier entertainment.

Why to Watch WWE Fastlane?

Talent-rich, exciting match styles, endless possibilities for outcomes — what more could a fan want? The WWE is kicking this Saturday's door in and is offering nothing but its vest for WWE Fastlane. The lead up to Fastlane has been nothing shy of enthralling and it's just about time to see how the cards will play out.