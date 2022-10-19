When Does Floyd Mayweather Fight Next?

It’s seeming like the exhibition trend is back on an upswing, with word out that Floyd Mayweather is set to engage in another one short on the heels of his engagement versus an MMAer in Japan. On Nov 13, “Money” will in fact face a pro boxer, but no, not a pugilist who is a known name to boxing hardcores.

Mayweather, who turns 46 on Feb 24, tangoes with You Tuber “Deji” in Dubai. Some recall that Floyd trekked there to do battle of a sort with Don Moore, a former sparring partner, on May 21 of this year.

This Deji is one Deji Olatunji, age 25, known to others as YouTuber “Comedy Shorts Gamer.” His brother KSI, or Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, is 29 years old, and also does boxing as a side hustle.

Floyd got some viral video lovin’ when he squashed Miruku Asakura in Japan on Sept 21 as part of a Rizin promotion.

Deji might help draw more attention, being that he’s known in several communities. Deji has fought Logan Paul twice, and so he has that in common with the famed all time great who toed the line and traded in summer 2021 with Logan Paul, currently positioning himself as a WWE player.

To get yourself even more up to speed, read this release with quotes from the combatants:

LAS VEGAS – October 19, 2022 – Undefeated all-time great boxing superstar Floyd “Money” Mayweather and UK-based YouTube sensation turned pro-boxer Deji Olantunji went face to face for the first time this past Thursday at a press conference in Las Vegas before they headline the latest installment of the Global Titans Fight Series on Sunday, November 13 from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and live on pay-per-view.

IMPORTANT PPV INFO: Global Titans: Mayweather v Deji will be distributed by Integrated Sports across North America live on Cable and Satellite Pay Per View via iN Demand, DIRECTV, DISH, Shaw PPV, Rogers, Bell TV, and SaskTel priced at $34.95. Additionally, it will be broadcast via Digital PPV on PPV.com, FITE and DAZN PPV.

The event is presented by world-class boxing and entertainment company Global Titans, along with co-owners/partners FrontRow Entertainment and Mayweather Promotions. Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can be purchased at https://www.coca-cola-arena.com/en/events/Global-Titans.

Here is what the press conference participants had to say last Thursday from Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas:

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

“I’m just glad that we’re able to come together and put another great event together for the fans. I’ve been here so many times as far as doing big fights, and it’s all about entertainment. That’s what you’re getting on November 13.

“I’m happy to be back in the UAE to give people excitement. We’re both going to have fun and all of the people in the world are going to be entertained.

“Deji has a huge following, I have a huge following and it’s all about excitement. We’re both going to bring it and I think it’s going to be really cool for the UAE.

“I like his confidence and I like that after his first fight, he didn’t give up. He kept working hard to get better and improve.”

DEJI OLATUNJI

“This is amazing. I’m truly blessed. This is surreal. We’re making history. I don’t really have the words to properly explain how I feel.

“At the end of the day, I’m here to have fun and showcase my skills. We’ll see what happens in the ring on November 13.

“I always want to encourage people to never give up. I was a guy who people always doubted. But I made sure that I worked hard and carried on, because I’m never going to give up.

“I want to show Floyd that I’m really bringing something to the table with this fight.”

KEANE ANIS Co-Owner, Global Titans Fight Series

“We came up with Global Titans because I wanted to go global with big fight events and support the youth in this sport in Africa and all around the world. Floyd is very much interested in giving back to his fans and that helped make the idea come together.”

UDAY SINGH, CEO of Global Titans Fight Series

“It takes a lot to get to where we are today. November 13, something huge is going to be born. It’s the start of many big things. We couldn’t be luckier to have the champ, Floyd Mayweather, headlining that fight.”