What Did Cherneka Johnson Do? Sugar Neekz Latest Stunt

While Cherneka Johnson's boxing credentials are undeniable, it was her weigh-in antics that made her an internet sensation last year. The former IBF super bantamweight champion was already at the center of attention facing a highly anticipated bout against Ellie Scotney. Johnson, however, managed to take the pre-fight hype to even higher levels with her unconventional weigh-in attire. Now, all eyes are on Johnson to see what surprise she has in store for her next fight this weekend.

What Did Cherneka Johnson Do?

Cherneka Johnson shocked the world last year by appearing topless for the weigh-in for her title defense against Scotney. The Aussie fighter went for a bold paint design that resembled a sports bra. She also had the “OnlyFans” logo drawn across her chest, which was a marketing gimmick to promote her OnlyFans profile.

Cherneka Johnson from New Zealand weighed in with body paint for her bout against Ellie Scotney! pic.twitter.com/2ukNwGbjaP — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) June 9, 2023

Johnson pulled off the stunt shortly after announcing a future collaboration with boxer Elle Brooke, who also works in the adult entertainment industry. She also shared behind the scene footage of her body paint preparation on Instagram.

Here's what Johnson told Boxing Social about her OnlyFans partnership:

“It's something new, something exciting. There will be lots of behind-the-scenes content [that is] never seen before on my Instagram. There's gonna be mixed emotions about it… but I feel like it doesn't matter what anybody else says…”

Cherneka Johnson Boxing Career

Despite making the headlines for her pre-fight stunt, Sugar Neekz could not keep hold of her title. Ellie Scotney dethroned Johnson with a convincing unanimous decision at Wembley Arena on June 10, 2023. The 29-year-old had won the title a year earlier, when she picked up a hard-fought split decision victory over Mexico's Melissa Esquivel.

Johnson burst onto the scene in 2011, winning the World Boxing Amateur Championships before a strong 5th place finish at the 2013 World Youth Championships.

After a successful amateur career with over 60 fights, Johnson turned pro, compiling a strong record of 15-2. Her sole defeat before the Scotney loss came against Shannon O'Connell in March 2021.

What's Next for Sugar Neekz?

Cherneka Johnson has not returned to the ring since the Scotney fight, but she is about to end this hiatus. Sugar Neekz returns to action on May 11th, when she takes on the WBA bantamweight world champion Nina Hughes. Johnson will go down a division as she tries to add one more feather to her crown.

Hughes and Johnson will be featured on the undercard of the highly anticipated lightweight clash between Vasyl Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. in Perth.

Can we expect another unexpected move from Johnson ahead of the fight? Nina Hughes, Johnson's next opponent, believes she will do something bizarre again to step into the limelight ahead of the fight.

“We'll see what surprises she has got this time!” Hughes said in a recent interview.

Johnson has not revealed her plans yet, but fans are expecting another outrageous stunt from her as the weigh-in day approaches. She has allegedly been posting regularly on OnlyFans, so maybe she plans to throw one more X-rated curveball at fans to promote her OnlyFans content.