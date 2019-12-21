Worldwide

Weights Are In For Contender For Grudge Match of the Year, Harrison Vs Charlo 2

Tony Harrison made weight, while ribbing Jermell Charlo the whole way in Cali, and so did Charlo, looking his typical self, his intensity dial set to 11, one day away from an anticipated sequel.

Last December, Harrison was supposed to be the competitive B side, who’d fold under the pressure of little Charlo. But his chin held, his stamina held, and the belt held by Charlo, the WBC 154 strap, left Brooklyn with the Detroit pugilist. Harrison snagged a decision, and yes, the judges’ take was disputed.

These two have jawed from that fight night til now, offering up some solid entertainment, if you enjoy your sweet science with a side of salty talk. We see whose walk matches the talk Saturday night in Cali, and on FOX regular.

Harrison has tried to needle Charlo, get him riled. (Steph Trapp photo for the promotion)

 

Check out the weights from the combatants on the PBC card, promoted by Tom Brown:

