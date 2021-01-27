WBC Starts A Loyalty Program, Membership Costs $125 Or $50

Having a recurring subscription is THE model for businesses and companies and platforms these days. The WBC is joining the fray, in setting up a “loyalty program.”

Here is the release the sanctioning body sent out by the WBC (World Boxing Council).

WBC Membership is a loyalty program that works to create a network among boxing fans, ring officials, promoters, doctors, managers, trainers and people related to our sport.

With the WBC Membership you will be able to buy tickets to any fight without extra fees, connect with other members, contact boxing brands to buy merchandise, use our network to increase business opportunities and more!

The program has decided to adjust the fees of our program for 2021 understanding financial hardship that we are all facing in one way or another. We invite you to renew with the *following rates: