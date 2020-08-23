Vladimir Shishkin Gets KO W In Salita Promotions Main Event At Kronk Gym

Promoter Dmitriy Salita touched based with NY Fights after his fight card unfolded at the iconic fight factory, the Kronk Gym, in Detroit on Thursday evening. How’d it all go, I asked Salita, the ex contender at 140 pounds who as a promoter has risen faster to a place of prominence at a quicker pace than any other deal-maker in recent memory. “I am grateful to my staff that worked so hard to make the show a success in these unprecedented, challenging times,” Salita said. “We had over 50 people tested and everyone was negative so all the scheduled fights took place. That took coordination, almost daily check ins with fight camps to make sure everyone was corona-free during training in the lead up to the event.” Vladimir Shiskin (pictured above, in photo by My Art My Rules Terrell Groggins), a super middleweight who is edging up those rankings, headlined the slate. “I was honored to promote a card at the legendary Kronk Gym, there was a lot of talent on the card,” the promoter continued. “We worked with three different promoters/managers to give their fighters an opportunity to fight. During these challenging times it’s important that the boxing community works together. “It was a good fight for Timur Kerefov, in his first camp with SugarHill Steward, I’m glad he got a a chance to get quality rounds from an opponent that was in great shape and came to fight,” Salita said. “Shishkin got a good nine rounds of work and a spectacular knockout, he is a blue-chip fighter on his way to make a lot of noise in the division!” What else? “Heavyweight Jeremiah Milton is very impressive, he looks to be the next hot American heavyweight prospect,” he said. “Danielle Perkins, who was an amateur world champion, may be on her way to a world title, she’s athletic, focused, and has a great personality inside and outside the ring.” Here is the release Salita Promotions sent out after the Kronk scraps:

WBC #10 SUPER MIDDLE VLADIMIR SHISHKIN DOMINATES AND STOPS RIOJAS IMPRESSIVELY AT ‘DETROIT BRAWL AT THE LEGENDARY KRONK’

(Detroit, August 20, 2020) In the 10-round main event of “DETROIT BRAWL AT THE LEGENDARY KRONK,” undefeated top-10 super middleweight Vladimir Shishkin (11-0, 6 KOs) dominated and stopped tough Mexican veteran Oscar “El Monstruo” Riojas (21-14-1, 10 KOs) in round nine on Thursday evening.

Fighting live via livestream on UFC FIGHT PASS, WBC #10-rated Shishkin, battered the game Riojas through eight tough rounds before finally crashing home a right hand that Riojas could not withstand on the Salita Promotions event. The Mexican tough guy bravely rose, but a follow-up barrage by Shishkin convinced referee Frank Garza to end things 48 seconds into the penultimate round. The result goes into the books as a TKO 9.

Russian middleweight Timur Kerefov (9-0, 4 KOs) of Detroit via Shalushka, Russia, put in a workmanlike performance in outclassing a game, but out-gunned, Kansas City, Missouri veteran Calvin “The Great” Metcalf (10-5-1, 3 KOs).

Fighting in the eight-round middleweight co-main event, Kerefov got stronger as the fight wore on, bloodying Metcalf and sending his mouthpiece flying in round six. To his credit, Metcalf never stopped coming forward and deserves credit, but the power differential was too great.

It was a good lesson fight for Kerefov, the former decorated amateur, that sometimes opponents are just too stubborn to know when they’re beaten. The scores were 80-72, 80-72, and 78-74.

Tulsa, Oklahoma, heavyweight Jeremiah “The Night Closer” Milton needed just 75 seconds to win his four-round pro debut against Hale, Michigan’s Dennis “Mighty Oak” Vance Jr. (1-2, 1 KO).

Clearly in shape and with advanced power and skill, Milton caught the long-haired Vance Jr. with a right hand that nearly spun him the other direction, Rocky style. With Vance taking the full 10 count on the canvas, it was a debut that established the 6’ 4″ 230-lb. Milton as a prospect to keep an eye on.

In the night’s only women’s boxing match-up, 2019 Amateur World Champion Danielle Perkins (1-0) of Houston was impressive in her four-round heavyweight pro debut against now-formerly undefeated Monika “Lay Em’ Down” Harrison (2-1-1, 1 KO), also of Houston.

Perkins had too much skill and athleticism for the game and tough Harrison, winning by entertaining four-round decision (scores: 40-35 x 3).

In the raucous third round, the two women went toe-to-toe with both landing their share of bombs. The pace, however, seemed to wear on Harrison and she suffered a knockdown near the end of the round.

Former National Golden Gloves Champion Morris James Young Jr. had a successful welterweight professional debut (1-0, 1 KO), stopping Framingham, MA via Brazil’s Jeader Alves De Oliveira (0-1) via TKO 2.

It took Young a round and a half to figure out the awkward roundhouses of Alves De Oliveira, who doubles as an MMA fighter and was also making his boxing debut. But once he did, Young finished things with several body shots and a sharp left hook that convinced referee Gerard White to stop the contest at 1:59.

In the opening middleweight four-rounder, Detroit’s Marlon “Savage” Harrington (now 2-0, 2 KOs) ruined the pro debut of San Antonio’s Ricardo Medina (0-1) by demolishing him in 62 seconds of the first round. Harrington landed several impressive bombs, scoring three knockdowns in the abbreviated contest. “He signed up for the wrong blind date,” said Harrington of Medina, pre-fight.